Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:37 am
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5423
Joshheff90 wrote:
I agree. If josh Walters or cam smith for example were on the bench you could also understand it. But keinhorst is a save pair of hands, good in defence and never lets anyone down.


Exactly, it beggars belief that he's been unused for two consecutive games, esp last week when his defence would have been more than useful
It was hardly surprising that Ward was out on his feet considering the amount of work he'd done in the rest of the game.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:21 pm
marathonman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 16, 2005 6:23 am
Posts: 585
a little bit off topic, but I am reading a book about Paul Sykes, the late ex-boxer and hard man who appeared to rule Wakefield as well ! didn't expect McDermott's name to crop up but there was a bit of a feud with the family. It's a fascinating read by the way.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:04 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1214
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Not rotating forwards is just really, really dumb player management. No NRL side does it, no matter how many tyros are on the bench. If you can't trust a forward to make some tackles and a few runs whilst giving someone a breather for 10 minutes then he shouldn't be in the 17 at all.


Id go further mate, if he doesnt trust a forward to do a 10-15 minute spell then they shouldnt be in the squad at all, never mind the 17.

And Printer, if your calling Holbrook dumb for not putting on his bench attacking threat until the last 10 mins then what about our coach who didnt use ours at all?

Im not in the camp that thinks Mac should be sacked btw (if we get top 4 then I think he has earned another season), but this substitution thing is suicidal and almost cost us AGAIN
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:25 pm
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8662
Location: LDZ
I think he has to leave/retire whatever regardless of how this season finishes. Win or lose.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:42 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20294
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
I agree. his times up
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:37 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 422
marathonman wrote:
a little bit off topic, but I am reading a book about Paul Sykes, the late ex-boxer and hard man who appeared to rule Wakefield as well ! didn't expect McDermott's name to crop up but there was a bit of a feud with the family. It's a fascinating read by the way.


Aye, never knew it was Terry Mitchell that battered Sykes the week before he was due to fight Lenny McLean. Great read.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:18 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8230
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Most coaches plan for the times they will swap forwards around well before the game, then adjust due to injuries as very few forwards can play 80 minutes without a break. Not using a sub smacks of thinking more in terms of the subs being somehow "strategic" which is how they were used a decade ago.

Burrow I can sort of understand using that way and reacting to the game, but even then it really does raise the question of why bothering with him in the first place. If he's there to have a big impact then you should put him on at some stage, and if its to spell the hooker ditto - just different times. Keinhorst I just don't get, and I expect BM couldn't explain the reasoning either.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 4:54 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 906
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Most coaches plan for the times they will swap forwards around well before the game, then adjust due to injuries as very few forwards can play 80 minutes without a break. Not using a sub smacks of thinking more in terms of the subs being somehow "strategic" which is how they were used a decade ago.

Burrow I can sort of understand using that way and reacting to the game, but even then it really does raise the question of why bothering with him in the first place. If he's there to have a big impact then you should put him on at some stage, and if its to spell the hooker ditto - just different times. Keinhorst I just don't get, and I expect BM couldn't explain the reasoning either.

A determined group of men .....
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:07 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20294
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Most coaches plan for the times they will swap forwards around well before the game, then adjust due to injuries as very few forwards can play 80 minutes without a break. Not using a sub smacks of thinking more in terms of the subs being somehow "strategic" which is how they were used a decade ago.

Burrow I can sort of understand using that way and reacting to the game, but even then it really does raise the question of why bothering with him in the first place. If he's there to have a big impact then you should put him on at some stage, and if its to spell the hooker ditto - just different times. Keinhorst I just don't get, and I expect BM couldn't explain the reasoning either.

once the game starts he's either unable or unwilling to adjust things as the game unfolds
