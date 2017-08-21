I agree. If josh Walters or cam smith for example were on the bench you could also understand it. But keinhorst is a save pair of hands, good in defence and never lets anyone down.
Exactly, it beggars belief that he's been unused for two consecutive games, esp last week when his defence would have been more than useful It was hardly surprising that Ward was out on his feet considering the amount of work he'd done in the rest of the game.
a little bit off topic, but I am reading a book about Paul Sykes, the late ex-boxer and hard man who appeared to rule Wakefield as well ! didn't expect McDermott's name to crop up but there was a bit of a feud with the family. It's a fascinating read by the way.
Not rotating forwards is just really, really dumb player management. No NRL side does it, no matter how many tyros are on the bench. If you can't trust a forward to make some tackles and a few runs whilst giving someone a breather for 10 minutes then he shouldn't be in the 17 at all.
Id go further mate, if he doesnt trust a forward to do a 10-15 minute spell then they shouldnt be in the squad at all, never mind the 17.
And Printer, if your calling Holbrook dumb for not putting on his bench attacking threat until the last 10 mins then what about our coach who didnt use ours at all?
Im not in the camp that thinks Mac should be sacked btw (if we get top 4 then I think he has earned another season), but this substitution thing is suicidal and almost cost us AGAIN
a little bit off topic, but I am reading a book about Paul Sykes, the late ex-boxer and hard man who appeared to rule Wakefield as well ! didn't expect McDermott's name to crop up but there was a bit of a feud with the family. It's a fascinating read by the way.
Aye, never knew it was Terry Mitchell that battered Sykes the week before he was due to fight Lenny McLean. Great read.
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm Posts: 8230 Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Most coaches plan for the times they will swap forwards around well before the game, then adjust due to injuries as very few forwards can play 80 minutes without a break. Not using a sub smacks of thinking more in terms of the subs being somehow "strategic" which is how they were used a decade ago.
Burrow I can sort of understand using that way and reacting to the game, but even then it really does raise the question of why bothering with him in the first place. If he's there to have a big impact then you should put him on at some stage, and if its to spell the hooker ditto - just different times. Keinhorst I just don't get, and I expect BM couldn't explain the reasoning either.
Most coaches plan for the times they will swap forwards around well before the game, then adjust due to injuries as very few forwards can play 80 minutes without a break. Not using a sub smacks of thinking more in terms of the subs being somehow "strategic" which is how they were used a decade ago.
Burrow I can sort of understand using that way and reacting to the game, but even then it really does raise the question of why bothering with him in the first place. If he's there to have a big impact then you should put him on at some stage, and if its to spell the hooker ditto - just different times. Keinhorst I just don't get, and I expect BM couldn't explain the reasoning either.
A determined group of men .....
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm Posts: 20294 Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Most coaches plan for the times they will swap forwards around well before the game, then adjust due to injuries as very few forwards can play 80 minutes without a break. Not using a sub smacks of thinking more in terms of the subs being somehow "strategic" which is how they were used a decade ago.
Burrow I can sort of understand using that way and reacting to the game, but even then it really does raise the question of why bothering with him in the first place. If he's there to have a big impact then you should put him on at some stage, and if its to spell the hooker ditto - just different times. Keinhorst I just don't get, and I expect BM couldn't explain the reasoning either.
once the game starts he's either unable or unwilling to adjust things as the game unfolds
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.