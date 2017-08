BrisbaneRhino wrote: Not rotating forwards is just really, really dumb player management. No NRL side does it, no matter how many tyros are on the bench. If you can't trust a forward to make some tackles and a few runs whilst giving someone a breather for 10 minutes then he shouldn't be in the 17 at all.

Id go further mate, if he doesnt trust a forward to do a 10-15 minute spell then they shouldnt be in the squad at all, never mind the 17.And Printer, if your calling Holbrook dumb for not putting on his bench attacking threat until the last 10 mins then what about our coach who didnt use ours at all?Im not in the camp that thinks Mac should be sacked btw (if we get top 4 then I think he has earned another season), but this substitution thing is suicidal and almost cost us AGAIN