Him wrote:

In which case presumably Delaney or someone else wouldn't have been used?



I don't think it was poor Saints handling or certainly not exclusively. Giving penalties away and dropping the ball is usually a sign of a team being put on the back foot and starting to lose the play the ball. We upped it in the second half, just as Saints had done to us in the first. And you could see from how we passed the ball around in the second half that we were more confident and assured with the ball. We were passing it and offloading and they were sticking. If I was coach I'd have been loathe to disrupt that if I felt I didn't have to.