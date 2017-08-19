Charlie Sheen wrote: Watkins though, must have to do more tackling than any other centre in the comp. Another 30 tackles from him yesterday, it would really benefit his game if we could find a way to reduce his defensive workload, but it doesn't help that most teams favour their left side attack.

Having a halfback on the same side of the field who had some semblance of tackling technique would help. Watkins is almost doing the defensive work of two players. That and our inability to provide him with early ball with a 1-on-1 with his opposite number costs us greatly.