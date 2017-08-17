WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 11:52 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8657
Location: LDZ
When's McDermott to Bulls gona be announced then?
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:04 pm
batleyrhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6260
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
He doesn't make it easy to like him does he. 2 unused subs tonight...
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:07 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20281
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
he brings it on himself.delaney hardly played either. some players struggled to get off the floor at the end. they were shattered.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:29 pm
Emagdnim13
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 668
If the coach took the blame when he pulls a stunt like this it would be bad enough but he doesn't.
It's left to a scapegoat who was likely exhausted / flogged into a position where a bad performance or mistake was inevitable, this week's being Golding.

Whatever your beliefs on the coach and his competence you can't argue with the fact he makes it harder than it needs to be,especially on an aging team that is still lacking certain roles and skills.
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:37 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1590
Emagdnim13 wrote:
If the coach took the blame when he pulls a stunt like this it would be bad enough but he doesn't.
It's left to a scapegoat who was likely exhausted / flogged into a position where a bad performance or mistake was inevitable, this week's being Golding.

Whatever your beliefs on the coach and his competence you can't argue with the fact he makes it harder than it needs to be,especially on an aging team that is still lacking certain roles and skills.

After a poor first half we were pretty impressive in second have but could not finish them off go for the jugular as you say we had fresh legs and just didn't use them. Even for McDermott 2 unused subs is ridiculous.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 12:03 am
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8697
Location: Leeds
I can understand not using Burrow as Parcel was playing so well, but I'd have brought Keinhorst on at centre and moved Sutcliffe into the 2nd row. Sutcliffe is such a threat with the ball at times, we need to find a place for him in the 13, either give him the 4 shirt, or build him up into a 2nd rower.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
