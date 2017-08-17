Emagdnim13 wrote: If the coach took the blame when he pulls a stunt like this it would be bad enough but he doesn't.

It's left to a scapegoat who was likely exhausted / flogged into a position where a bad performance or mistake was inevitable, this week's being Golding.



Whatever your beliefs on the coach and his competence you can't argue with the fact he makes it harder than it needs to be,especially on an aging team that is still lacking certain roles and skills.

After a poor first half we were pretty impressive in second have but could not finish them off go for the jugular as you say we had fresh legs and just didn't use them. Even for McDermott 2 unused subs is ridiculous.