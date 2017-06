Wigan if I recall were quite 'creative' with stories of how many guys they were missing injured last year around playoff time. Said they only had 20 fit guys from their squad of 35, yet only 32 guys played in the league for them last season including a couple with a solitary sub appearance. So they did include some guys who wouldn't have gotten into the 17 even in their depleted state to bump up the figure of "15 missing guys" to promote an even bigger backs against the walls story.