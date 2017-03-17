WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

 
Post a reply

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:37 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4873
Defence sorted.

Attack sorted.

Anyone else getting a whiff of 2015?

And before anyone starts, I didn't say any of that 8)

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:49 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4899
Location: Hill Valley
William Eve wrote:
Defence sorted.

Attack sorted.

Anyone else getting a whiff of 2015?

And before anyone starts, I didn't say any of that 8)


Who did?
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:30 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3530
Biff Tannen wrote:
the biggest issue for us is always going to be making the 4 with this current set up. With a full strength side we can still beat anyone in this league in one off games imo, and were by some miracle we to make OT, we have such a good record there and still have several players who know what it takes in those games.

Anyway, i was very much tongue in cheek with my comment, a long long way to go and we still have many issues to overcome, we should be looking no further ahead than Wakefield tonight. It is helpful however that several of our big rivals are in the same boat as we are.


It's wishful thinking. Oh we can scrape into the top 4 and then it's a couple of one off games.....nah. It'll be wigan again.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:41 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4899
Location: Hill Valley
FlexWheeler wrote:
It's wishful thinking. Oh we can scrape into the top 4 and then it's a couple of one off games.....nah. It'll be wigan again.


In reality i agree.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, Clearwing, Egg Banjo, FlexWheeler, Gotcha, Highbury Rhino, HRS Rhino, leedsnsouths, Mable_Syrup, ricardo07, rodhutch, Rogues Gallery, S_Riley, Seth, taxi4stevesmith, tenerifeRhino, The Biffs Back, The Eagle, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 321 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,537,4372,13775,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:00
NRL-R3
CANTERBURY
24-12
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
26-14
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES
  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 














c}