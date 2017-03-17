the biggest issue for us is always going to be making the 4 with this current set up. With a full strength side we can still beat anyone in this league in one off games imo, and were by some miracle we to make OT, we have such a good record there and still have several players who know what it takes in those games.
Anyway, i was very much tongue in cheek with my comment, a long long way to go and we still have many issues to overcome, we should be looking no further ahead than Wakefield tonight. It is helpful however that several of our big rivals are in the same boat as we are.
It's wishful thinking. Oh we can scrape into the top 4 and then it's a couple of one off games.....nah. It'll be wigan again.
