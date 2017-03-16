The more i see of Warrington struggle to get a win on the board and look as clueless as us last year, along with Saints the more i'm starting to think that top 4 is not completely out of the realms of possibility this year. I mean, only Cas and Wigan look a level above us. Hull are solid and will be thereabouts too but the rest of the league is very open.all together now 'We're gonna win the league! '