The more i see of Warrington struggle to get a win on the board and look as clueless as us last year, along with Saints the more i'm starting to think that top 4 is not completely out of the realms of possibility this year. I mean, only Cas and Wigan look a level above us. Hull are solid and will be thereabouts too but the rest of the league is very open.
In all seriousness Warrington top 4 chances are looking tougher each week now. Going by the first two years of the 8's format you can only afford 10/11 losses if you want to make the playoffs and they've hit the halfway mark with 25 games still to go.
Whilst we didn't play well at Leigh, picking up the 2 points there doesn't look as shabby now, they're giving themselves a decent shot at avoiding the Middle 8's.
They look as inept as we did last year and the other teams are starting to smell blood. I rate TS as a coach but he might struggle to turn their season round.
all together now 'We're gonna win the league! '
Agreed.
Just need Wigan and Cas to roll over and it'll be 'World Class 2015' all over again!
If we get top 4 if will only be following the saints model of recent years where they are in there but never seem to good enough to win. If we get top 4 this year we are just making up the numbers.
