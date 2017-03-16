WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:15 am
We're gonna need some more chipping potatoes for shoulders lads.
For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:59 pm
The more i see of Warrington struggle to get a win on the board and look as clueless as us last year, along with Saints the more i'm starting to think that top 4 is not completely out of the realms of possibility this year. I mean, only Cas and Wigan look a level above us. Hull are solid and will be thereabouts too but the rest of the league is very open.

all together now 'We're gonna win the league! ' :D
For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:13 pm
In all seriousness Warrington top 4 chances are looking tougher each week now. Going by the first two years of the 8's format you can only afford 10/11 losses if you want to make the playoffs and they've hit the halfway mark with 25 games still to go.

Whilst we didn't play well at Leigh, picking up the 2 points there doesn't look as shabby now, they're giving themselves a decent shot at avoiding the Middle 8's.
