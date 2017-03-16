In all seriousness Warrington top 4 chances are looking tougher each week now. Going by the first two years of the 8's format you can only afford 10/11 losses if you want to make the playoffs and they've hit the halfway mark with 25 games still to go.
Whilst we didn't play well at Leigh, picking up the 2 points there doesn't look as shabby now, they're giving themselves a decent shot at avoiding the Middle 8's.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: C O Jones, cheekydiddles, ennjay, EW for PM, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Google [Bot], Mark Laurie, Rammer, rotherhamrhino, Sam Buca II, Seth, SmokeyTA, steadygetyerboots-on, The Eagle and 269 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}