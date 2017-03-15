|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9563
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
Him wrote:
There's nothing to suggest the club is skint. But more that the club knows they are about to undertake a massive expenditure. If done right it will safeguard the club's existence and independence for the next 30+ years. If done wrongly it could put that existence and independence at risk.
As I've said before, I think many people are underestimating just how much of an expense they are. In comparison it would be akin to a company like Tesco's spending approx £80bn on 1 project. It is a huge project for Leeds.
A bit of caution from the club isn't really amiss in my opinion.
I'd say this is spot on.
I'd put it similar to if you were saving to buy a house. Technically you have money but it's all/mostly being saved and put to one side for buying that house so you'll be skint for other luxuries like nights out or holidays.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:04 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1644
Location: Happy Valley
|
STEVENM1000 wrote:
I fail to see how Yorkshire Carnegie are self funding.
They have a larger squad (although doubtful on the same earnings as the Rhinos players) and only receive £550,000 in central funding.
Allied to meagre income from the small attendances maybe that is part of the explanation where the money goes.
I'll say up front I have no insider knowledge or secret informers. But whether the Carnegie are a drain on Leeds Rugby as a whole depends on one simple measure. Do they bring in enough revenue to pay their actual distinct costs, eg for their squad costs and the costs of opening the gates at Headingley & squad away travel on match days etc. If they do then they don't cost the Rhinos anything. The majority of the "shared costs" would be incurred whether Yorkshire Carnegie played at Headingley or not. I would assume that they probably do, in which I have no problem with them at all.
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:20 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14750
|
TOMCAT wrote:
I'll say up front I have no insider knowledge or secret informers. But whether the Carnegie are a drain on Leeds Rugby as a whole depends on one simple measure. Do they bring in enough revenue to pay their actual distinct costs, eg for their squad costs and the costs of opening the gates at Headingley & squad away travel on match days etc. If they do then they don't cost the Rhinos anything. The majority of the "shared costs" would be incurred whether Yorkshire Carnegie played at Headingley or not. I would assume that they probably do, in which I have no problem with them at all.
3 coaches on their set up alone is the equivalent of the whole coaching set up at the rhinos, right down to scholarship.
They have 7 dedicated coches for first team squad, and support to academy coaches.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:42 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3058
Location: location, location
|
If they don`t get promotion this year which is unlikely then where do we draw the line?
Can we draw the line or do they hold the aces in this partnership?
Maybe they could merge with Doncaster and Rotherham and call themselves Yorkshire Vikings or something akin
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:31 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:36 pm
Posts: 15
|
chapylad wrote:
If they don`t get promotion this year which is unlikely then where do we draw the line?
Can we draw the line or do they hold the aces in this partnership?
Maybe they could merge with Doncaster and Rotherham and call themselves Yorkshire Vikings or something akin
Doncaster and Rotherham will never merge with Yorkshire Carnegie...The whole idea of Yorkshire Carnegie was to form a Northern powerhouse for rugby union...the initial idea was that Rotherham, Doncaster and Huddersfield would join...but when this was thought of Rotherham were doing as well as Leeds Carnegie..they also changed the name over before any other team had been consulted ..there was a feeling it was arrogance.
Your right on them not winning promotion this season..the only way London Irish might stumble is the play offs but doubt it....Bristol will then go down again ..if their owner decided to no longer bank roll them then 2018 could be YCs year but then how long will they continue to get decent sponsorship..as they have failed think for last 5 years to return to top flight.
As for funding I might be wrong on this but when Sir Ian McGeehan took over as chairman they were looking for sponsorship and money separate from Leeds Rhinos so that they would not be reliant anymore. Don't know if they were successful as stopped following them. Only interested in league now.
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 7:25 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14878
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
An interesting interview with IIRC the owner of Otley RU on Radio Leeds last night. He openly said they are struggling to survive as they properly pay players a wage but players are leaving to go to other local clubs, playing at lower levels, but are being paid more cash in hand.
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Nov 20, 2014 9:41 pm
Posts: 15
|
TOMCAT wrote:
I'll say up front I have no insider knowledge or secret informers. But whether the Carnegie are a drain on Leeds Rugby as a whole depends on one simple measure. Do they bring in enough revenue to pay their actual distinct costs, eg for their squad costs and the costs of opening the gates at Headingley & squad away travel on match days etc. If they do then they don't cost the Rhinos anything. The majority of the "shared costs" would be incurred whether Yorkshire Carnegie played at Headingley or not. I would assume that they probably do, in which I have no problem with them at all.
Well according to the Yorkshire Carnegie website there is a playing rosta of approx 50 players and 15 backroom staff.
So even at a conservative average of £20k per player that's £1million to start with and then the backroom staff on top of that.
I'ts very doubtful their revenue would even cover those costs, never mind other expenditure.
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:27 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4865
|
Him wrote:
There's nothing to suggest the club is skint. But more that the club knows they are about to undertake a massive expenditure. If done right it will safeguard the club's existence and independence for the next 30+ years. If done wrongly it could put that existence and independence at risk.
As I've said before, I think many people are underestimating just how much of an expense they are. In comparison it would be akin to a company like Tesco's spending approx £80bn on 1 project. It is a huge project for Leeds.
A bit of caution from the club isn't really amiss in my opinion.
An opinion (and that's all it is) steeped in your consistent mantra over the years of Leeds being the 'best run club in Super League'
.
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:37 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4865
|
chapylad wrote:
If they don`t get promotion this year which is unlikely then where do we draw the line?
Can we draw the line or do they hold the aces in this partnership?
Maybe they could merge with Doncaster and Rotherham and call themselves Yorkshire Vikings
or something akin
That's already taken, though judging by the outcry from the neoliberal organisation in question as they seek to extract public funds to finance their share of redevelopment, it is to be hoped the Tory scroungers do not succeed.
If they don't succeed with their latest freeloading proposal, that Yorkshire Vikings moniker may then become available.
Let's hope so.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, cheekydiddles, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Exabot [Bot], FoxyRhino, Frosties., Google Adsense [Bot], Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Maverick Rhino, psbot [Picsearch], STEVENM1000, The Dreadnought, tigertot, xparksider and 248 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}