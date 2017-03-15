chapylad wrote:

Can we draw the line or do they hold the aces in this partnership?

Doncaster and Rotherham will never merge with Yorkshire Carnegie...The whole idea of Yorkshire Carnegie was to form a Northern powerhouse for rugby union...the initial idea was that Rotherham, Doncaster and Huddersfield would join...but when this was thought of Rotherham were doing as well as Leeds Carnegie..they also changed the name over before any other team had been consulted ..there was a feeling it was arrogance.Your right on them not winning promotion this season..the only way London Irish might stumble is the play offs but doubt it....Bristol will then go down again ..if their owner decided to no longer bank roll them then 2018 could be YCs year but then how long will they continue to get decent sponsorship..as they have failed think for last 5 years to return to top flight.As for funding I might be wrong on this but when Sir Ian McGeehan took over as chairman they were looking for sponsorship and money separate from Leeds Rhinos so that they would not be reliant anymore. Don't know if they were successful as stopped following them. Only interested in league now.