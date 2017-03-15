WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:01 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9562
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Him wrote:
There's nothing to suggest the club is skint. But more that the club knows they are about to undertake a massive expenditure. If done right it will safeguard the club's existence and independence for the next 30+ years. If done wrongly it could put that existence and independence at risk.

As I've said before, I think many people are underestimating just how much of an expense they are. In comparison it would be akin to a company like Tesco's spending approx £80bn on 1 project. It is a huge project for Leeds.

A bit of caution from the club isn't really amiss in my opinion.


I'd say this is spot on.

I'd put it similar to if you were saving to buy a house. Technically you have money but it's all/mostly being saved and put to one side for buying that house so you'll be skint for other luxuries like nights out or holidays.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:04 pm
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1644
Location: Happy Valley
STEVENM1000 wrote:
I fail to see how Yorkshire Carnegie are self funding.
They have a larger squad (although doubtful on the same earnings as the Rhinos players) and only receive £550,000 in central funding.
Allied to meagre income from the small attendances maybe that is part of the explanation where the money goes.


I'll say up front I have no insider knowledge or secret informers. But whether the Carnegie are a drain on Leeds Rugby as a whole depends on one simple measure. Do they bring in enough revenue to pay their actual distinct costs, eg for their squad costs and the costs of opening the gates at Headingley & squad away travel on match days etc. If they do then they don't cost the Rhinos anything. The majority of the "shared costs" would be incurred whether Yorkshire Carnegie played at Headingley or not. I would assume that they probably do, in which I have no problem with them at all.

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:20 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14750
TOMCAT wrote:
I'll say up front I have no insider knowledge or secret informers. But whether the Carnegie are a drain on Leeds Rugby as a whole depends on one simple measure. Do they bring in enough revenue to pay their actual distinct costs, eg for their squad costs and the costs of opening the gates at Headingley & squad away travel on match days etc. If they do then they don't cost the Rhinos anything. The majority of the "shared costs" would be incurred whether Yorkshire Carnegie played at Headingley or not. I would assume that they probably do, in which I have no problem with them at all.


3 coaches on their set up alone is the equivalent of the whole coaching set up at the rhinos, right down to scholarship.

They have 7 dedicated coches for first team squad, and support to academy coaches.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:42 pm
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3058
Location: location, location
If they don`t get promotion this year which is unlikely then where do we draw the line?
Can we draw the line or do they hold the aces in this partnership?
Maybe they could merge with Doncaster and Rotherham and call themselves Yorkshire Vikings or something akin :?
