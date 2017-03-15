STEVENM1000 wrote: I fail to see how Yorkshire Carnegie are self funding.

They have a larger squad (although doubtful on the same earnings as the Rhinos players) and only receive £550,000 in central funding.

Allied to meagre income from the small attendances maybe that is part of the explanation where the money goes.

I'll say up front I have no insider knowledge or secret informers. But whether the Carnegie are a drain on Leeds Rugby as a whole depends on one simple measure. Do they bring in enough revenue to pay their actual distinct costs, eg for their squad costs and the costs of opening the gates at Headingley & squad away travel on match days etc. If they do then they don't cost the Rhinos anything. The majority of the "shared costs" would be incurred whether Yorkshire Carnegie played at Headingley or not. I would assume that they probably do, in which I have no problem with them at all.