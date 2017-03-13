Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm Posts: 19731 Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
the only thing I keep hearing is we are skint. last person who said it was the main sponser of another club. couldn't tell you if its true but wouldn't surprise me, given the weak squad and recruitment, if it was
That would explain the lack of quality recruitment and if this is the case it certainly must have made the coaches job harder. If we are skint then is it because of funding Yorkshire Carnegie directors with £700k of interest free loans?
There's nothing to suggest the club is skint. But more that the club knows they are about to undertake a massive expenditure. If done right it will safeguard the club's existence and independence for the next 30+ years. If done wrongly it could put that existence and independence at risk.
As I've said before, I think many people are underestimating just how much of an expense they are. In comparison it would be akin to a company like Tesco's spending approx £80bn on 1 project. It is a huge project for Leeds.
A bit of caution from the club isn't really amiss in my opinion.
