Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm Posts: 19728 Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
the only thing I keep hearing is we are skint. last person who said it was the main sponser of another club. couldn't tell you if its true but wouldn't surprise me, given the weak squad and recruitment, if it was
the only thing I keep hearing is we are skint. last person who said it was the main sponser of another club. couldn't tell you if its true but wouldn't surprise me, given the weak squad and recruitment, if it was
That would explain the lack of quality recruitment and if this is the case it certainly must have made the coaches job harder. If we are skint then is it because of funding Yorkshire Carnegie directors with £700k of interest free loans?
Don't worry about avoiding temptation. As you grow older, it will avoid you! - Winston Churchill
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.