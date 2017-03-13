tad rhino wrote: the only thing I keep hearing is we are skint. last person who said it was the main sponser of another club. couldn't tell you if its true but wouldn't surprise me, given the weak squad and recruitment, if it was

That would explain the lack of quality recruitment and if this is the case it certainly must have made the coaches job harder. If we are skint then is it because of funding Yorkshire Carnegie directors with £700k of interest free loans?