the only thing I keep hearing is we are skint. last person who said it was the main sponser of another club. couldn't tell you if its true but wouldn't surprise me, given the weak squad and recruitment, if it was
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bullseye, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, craigizzard, Emagdnim13, FGB, FoxyRhino, Jake the Peg, Joshheff90, Loyal Leeds Fan, malcadele, Mark Laurie, Rammer, rodhutch, sgtwilko, steamy, steve slippery morris, tad rhino, The Biffs Back, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 330 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}