Gotcha wrote: There is no ITK club mate. I am just not prepared to put some of the things out on here. We have one or two sad individuals who live in fantasy, and I don't seek to shatter that.

I'm assuming you mean posters like Sal Paradise and William Eve, who thrive on negativity and have been regularly derailing threads with it for many a year?If what you've been told is that bad and is true then you've no other reason not to post it, have you? At least none that I can see anyway.