I have not asked for a pm, if any substance to any major developments it will eventually surface. On a separate issue,surprised no body has commented on Norman Smith's death, apart from the funeral enquiry.
Norman was a decent bloke, plus a pretty good coach, especially at dewsbury. Also I believe he was assistant to mal Reilly when mal was Leeds coach.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:25 pm
GH tends to email me if there's owt worth telling
Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:31 pm
I'm not going to ask for a direct PM from Gotcha but if you get anything PM'd to you, could you then PM me? I can then PM someone else in return, should they want a PM.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:34 pm
Damn, wish i was special enough to be in the ITK club
Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:04 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Damn, wish i was special enough to be in the ITK club
So does Gotcha
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:41 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Damn, wish i was special enough to be in the ITK club
There is no ITK club mate. I am just not prepared to put some of the things out on here. We have one or two sad individuals who live in fantasy, and I don't seek to shatter that.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:44 pm
I reckon the NITK boys are jealous
Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:48 pm
Gotcha wrote:
There is no ITK club mate. I am just not prepared to put some of the things out on here. We have one or two sad individuals who live in fantasy, and I don't seek to shatter that.
I'm assuming you mean posters like Sal Paradise and William Eve, who thrive on negativity and have been regularly derailing threads with it for many a year?
If what you've been told is that bad and is true then you've no other reason not to post it, have you? At least none that I can see anyway.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:49 pm
Gotcha wrote:
There is no ITK club mate. I am just not prepared to put some of the things out on here. We have one or two sad individuals who live in fantasy, and I don't seek to shatter that.
Fair enough mate, don't really care TBH was just jesting.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:50 pm
Clearwing wrote:
I reckon the NITK boys are jealous
Nah I've just read the Lord of the Rings books so I've had enough of reading fantasy
