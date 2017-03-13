I have not asked for a pm, if any substance to any major developments it will eventually surface. On a separate issue,surprised no body has commented on Norman Smith's death, apart from the funeral enquiry.
Norman was a decent bloke, plus a pretty good coach, especially at dewsbury. Also I believe he was assistant to mal Reilly when mal was Leeds coach.
