Gotcha wrote:
Catalans missed 38 tackles in the game. That is pathetic under any standard. But to put into perspective Leeds missed 46 tackles against Cas. I would say they were dropping off tackles for much of the game, however Leeds produced some good passing moves.
It also depends what the criteria for a missed tackle is. But I would also imagine the majority of those missed tackles occurred later in the game when we ran some tries in. Which again points more to what we had done to tire them out and make them miss tackles. Leeds intensity in both attack and defence and our ball movement and lines of running are, I think, mostly the cause of Catalans missed tackles rather than a lack of effort/attitude from Catalans.
I actually respect him for saying that, it would be easy to call this a 'transition' season like that Phil Caplan keeps saying, but he has put himself on the line by saying the goal is to be champion (as it should be for Leeds)
It would be a fair point normally but it wasn't just a hammering though was it? In isolation it could be described as such but given our last 14mths & even GH's reaction it carried more weight than that.
Maybe but like so many, including you, are always keen to point out: You can't keep looking to last season or the season before.. If some fans can't refer to 2015 because 3 players have left, then some fans can't refer to 2016 when half the squad was injured amongst other well known (and talked to death) issues.
This season then: We're currently 4th in the league with 3 wins, a very narrow away loss and an isolated hammering that will hopefully stay isolated!! That remains to be seen of course but if we can stay relatively injury free from here on in then i'm still confident we can finish in the top 4. I don't share Mac's optimism about winning the GF but top 4 would be a great result and one that not many predicted pre-season.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Lets put it this way wrt mentioning past seasons last year was our worse in years & the Cas game was a stark reminder of that. 2015 is fast becoming a more distant memory by the week & that 2016 Squad needed at least 2 more quality signings which have'nt arrived so its obviously going to get mentioned more than 2015 especially if there are signs of a downward spiral. Now its a fair point to mention we are 4th etc but also don't forget we have played a game more than 8 other teams & our first real test was a pasting we haven't had in years. Now i dont think we'll get top4 but agree we need luck with injuries & hopefully we improve both this year & especially on last years woes. Some much bigger tests to come & although im chuffed we got a cracking reaction from all involved including the Coaches we need to up our consistency & form.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
loiner81 wrote:
This season then: We're currently 4th in the league with 3 wins, a very narrow away loss and an isolated hammering that will hopefully stay isolated!! That remains to be seen of course but if we can stay relatively injury free from here on in then i'm still confident we can finish in the top 4. I don't share Mac's optimism about winning the GF but top 4 would be a great result and one that not many predicted pre-season.
For me though with the shorter playoffs system (just 2 games) then any team in that top 4 can hit a purple patch over two weeks and win it and as well as Wigan and Cas are performing now they won't be immune to bad runs of form or hitting a wall if they feature in the CC final.
Lot of talk about how well Wigan and Cas are doing and already looking good to be in the top 4 at seasons end....but that still leaves two more spots in the top 4 and nobody else is really laying down a marker to say they'll definitely be in there at the end of the year so I think we've got a shot along with a few others especially with Warrington and Saints having issues.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
Just been at a game this morning,nand the stories I have heard within the club are frightening, and far worse than envisaged. And I am talking about from someone within the club. Ridiculous how we have got to this.
So lets hear em then ? Financial Unhappy Squad Coaches what?
Sounds serious.
Best to say nothing on here, otherwise you'll have one particular individual accusing you of being a fantasist who is making stuff up.
