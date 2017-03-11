loiner81 wrote: Maybe but like so many, including you, are always keen to point out: You can't keep looking to last season or the season before..

If some fans can't refer to 2015 because 3 players have left, then some fans can't refer to 2016 when half the squad was injured amongst other well known (and talked to death) issues.



This season then: We're currently 4th in the league with 3 wins, a very narrow away loss and an isolated hammering that will hopefully stay isolated!! That remains to be seen of course but if we can stay relatively injury free from here on in then i'm still confident we can finish in the top 4. I don't share Mac's optimism about winning the GF but top 4 would be a great result and one that not many predicted pre-season.

Lets put it this way wrt mentioning past seasons last year was our worse in years & the Cas game was a stark reminder of that.2015 is fast becoming a more distant memory by the week & that 2016 Squad needed at least 2 more quality signings which have'nt arrived so its obviously going to get mentioned more than 2015 especially if there are signs of a downward spiral.Now its a fair point to mention we are 4th etc but also don't forget we have played a game more than 8 other teams & our first real test was a pasting we haven't had in years.Now i dont think we'll get top4 but agree we need luck with injuries & hopefully we improve both this year & especially on last years woes.Some much bigger tests to come & although im chuffed we got a cracking reaction from all involved including the Coaches we need to up our consistency & form.