Gotcha wrote: Catalans missed 38 tackles in the game. That is pathetic under any standard. But to put into perspective Leeds missed 46 tackles against Cas. I would say they were dropping off tackles for much of the game, however Leeds produced some good passing moves.

It also depends what the criteria for a missed tackle is. But I would also imagine the majority of those missed tackles occurred later in the game when we ran some tries in. Which again points more to what we had done to tire them out and make them miss tackles. Leeds intensity in both attack and defence and our ball movement and lines of running are, I think, mostly the cause of Catalans missed tackles rather than a lack of effort/attitude from Catalans.