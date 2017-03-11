WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

 
Post a reply

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:59 am
rhinos21 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 964
William Eve wrote:
'I believe we can win the Grand Final' - Brian McDermott (10/03/2017)


Are we just posting quotes now?

Do you have a view on the comment ?

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:03 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14745
Him wrote:
I would be more concerned if Catalans had been dropping off tackles all game but they weren't. So that would point more to us playing well and making them drop off tackles rather than them simply not being up for it..


Catalans missed 38 tackles in the game. That is pathetic under any standard. But to put into perspective Leeds missed 46 tackles against Cas. I would say they were dropping off tackles for much of the game, however Leeds produced some good passing moves.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:06 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3134
William Eve wrote:
The obsession people have with my previous posts is alarming.

Mods......wouldn't it be nice if we can get through a thread lately without [ThePrinter] being obsessed with feeble attempts to point score against me.

Ah well everyone makes wrong predictions, most on here have made many more than me through 2011-2015.

:wink:


Spends over a decade trolling the boards, creating threads dedicated to quoting members' previous posts throughout the seasons, with the sole intention of embarrassing them and making him feel important AND THEN... complains (in bold, italic font no less) when someone does the same to him.

Is there a psychological term for that?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:10 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3134
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
If Mac deserved stick for last weeks diabolical performance he deserves some credit for the win tonight. He made some quite clear tactical changes and we looked a lot better for it. That is what good coaches do.


Yep.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:13 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3134
huddersfield rhino wrote:
Yes we won a much better looking performance, but a couple of points one swallow does not make a spring. Secondly were Leeds good or were the Dragons terrible.


And one hammering does not end a season.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:23 am
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4845
loiner81 wrote:
Spends over a decade trolling the boards, creating threads dedicated to quoting members' previous posts throughout the seasons, with the sole intention of embarrassing them and making him feel important AND THEN... complains (in bold, italic font no less) when someone does the same to him.

Is there a psychological term for that?

I didn't say any of that.

Feel free to continue attributing direct quotations made by other people to me though.

That's one way of making things up 8)

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:38 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14989
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
And one hammering does not end a season.


And one win doesn't make one either
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:51 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3134
Sal Paradise wrote:
And one win doesn't make one either


No one said it did and i'm not saying that we will, but.... should we play like we did last night for the rest of the season (even if we don't win a trophy) and it'll be nice to see you eating your words and praising the coach for the first time ever.

You know, like you said you would only this week.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:08 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3134
William Eve wrote:
I didn't say any of that.
Feel free to continue attributing direct quotations made by other people to me though.


Apologies, I take that one back.
I just realised my mistake and as always i'm more than happy to acknowledge it. :thumb:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:10 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 687
loiner81 wrote:
And one hammering does not end a season.

It would be a fair point normally but it wasn't just a hammering though was it?
In isolation it could be described as such but given our last 14mths & even GH's reaction it carried more weight than that.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, braytontiger, craigizzard, duke street 10, Gotcha, HAILESY, Highbury Rhino, Him, Hindsfordleyther79, Piratezeek, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, Sal Paradise, Sam Buca II, tad rhino, ThePrinter, woolly07 and 264 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,5561,81375,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
34-26
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
18-38
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
16-42
CRONULLA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  














c}