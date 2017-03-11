I would be more concerned if Catalans had been dropping off tackles all game but they weren't. So that would point more to us playing well and making them drop off tackles rather than them simply not being up for it..
Catalans missed 38 tackles in the game. That is pathetic under any standard. But to put into perspective Leeds missed 46 tackles against Cas. I would say they were dropping off tackles for much of the game, however Leeds produced some good passing moves.
The obsession people have with my previous posts is alarming.
Mods......wouldn't it be nice if we can get through a thread lately without [ThePrinter] being obsessed with feeble attempts to point score against me.
Ah well everyone makes wrong predictions, most on here have made many more than me through 2011-2015.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
If Mac deserved stick for last weeks diabolical performance he deserves some credit for the win tonight. He made some quite clear tactical changes and we looked a lot better for it. That is what good coaches do.
I didn't say any of that.
Feel free to continue attributing direct quotations made by other people to me though.
No one said it did and i'm not saying that we will, but.... should we play like we did last night for the rest of the season (even if we don't win a trophy) and it'll be nice to see you eating your words and praising the coach for the first time ever.
You know, like you said you would only this week.
It would be a fair point normally but it wasn't just a hammering though was it? In isolation it could be described as such but given our last 14mths & even GH's reaction it carried more weight than that.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
