Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:02 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye

If Mac deserved stick for last weeks diabolical performance he deserves some credit for the win tonight. He made some quite clear tactical changes and we looked a lot better for it. That is what good coaches do.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:44 pm
RHINO-MARK
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
If Mac deserved stick for last weeks diabolical performance he deserves some credit for the win tonight. He made some quite clear tactical changes and we looked a lot better for it. That is what good coaches do.

Fair doos now lets hope we can build on it with much harder tests to come.
Fair doos now lets hope we can build on it with much harder tests to come.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:24 am
Who's that wakey Salford Leigh Widnes can't say cas cos they hammered us

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:13 am
huddersfield rhino

Yes we won a much better looking performance, but a couple of points one swallow does not make a spring. Secondly were Leeds good or were the Dragons terrible.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:56 am
Gotcha
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
If Mac deserved stick for last weeks diabolical performance he deserves some credit for the win tonight. He made some quite clear tactical changes and we looked a lot better for it. That is what good coaches do.


I would agree with that. But all he did is make the changes people have called for over a long time, which he previously was oblivious to. Let's also not forget Catalans were awful. I wouldn't have backed us for example to have beaten the Warrington team beaten the night before. But when all said and done, it was nice to go to a match and enjoy some of the rugby again.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 7:37 am
Exeter Rhino
Looking at some of the tries scored, it is clear that there is a long way to go...

Lots of Catalans players dropping off, e.g. for Burrow's try. At the other end McGuire made a bad one-on-one miss for one of their tries. Replacing him (with Widdop?) must still be a priority, at least for next season.

Not to say that I'm not pleased with the result. At least this game shows that we can put a game to bed when we are on top. The result takes us back to Leeds as a work in progress early in the season - thankfully the overall trajectory is still positive. The Cas game still looms large as a warning - much work to be done to prove it was a blip. Hopefully this result will give the team a bit more confidence and patience in games to come.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:10 am
Dwayne Dibley
huddersfield rhino wrote:
Yes we won a much better looking performance, but a couple of points one swallow does not make a spring. Secondly were Leeds good or were the Dragons terrible.

Almost sounds like a Karen Cunningham post defeat, post match interview.
Leeds and the coach should get the credit for this performance.Like you hope that it is backed up next week.
