Looking at some of the tries scored, it is clear that there is a long way to go...



Lots of Catalans players dropping off, e.g. for Burrow's try. At the other end McGuire made a bad one-on-one miss for one of their tries. Replacing him (with Widdop?) must still be a priority, at least for next season.



Not to say that I'm not pleased with the result. At least this game shows that we can put a game to bed when we are on top. The result takes us back to Leeds as a work in progress early in the season - thankfully the overall trajectory is still positive. The Cas game still looms large as a warning - much work to be done to prove it was a blip. Hopefully this result will give the team a bit more confidence and patience in games to come.