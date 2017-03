Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: If Mac deserved stick for last weeks diabolical performance he deserves some credit for the win tonight. He made some quite clear tactical changes and we looked a lot better for it. That is what good coaches do.

I would agree with that. But all he did is make the changes people have called for over a long time, which he previously was oblivious to. Let's also not forget Catalans were awful. I wouldn't have backed us for example to have beaten the Warrington team beaten the night before. But when all said and done, it was nice to go to a match and enjoy some of the rugby again.