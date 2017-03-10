WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:56 pm
loiner81 wrote:
You forgot to answer the question Sal.

You've accused me of only being bothered about trophies and of not being bothered about trophies.

It can't be both, can it? Make your mind up old lad.


No I quoted you - what more do you want - you suggested the measure of success is trophies it really is that simple - are you really that thick?

If there was a IQ level below say 60 which you cannot register you would not be able to register!!
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:04 pm
A thoroughly nice man wrote:
burp!


Again, one last time.

You've accused me in the space of a few hours, whilst trying to be clever, of only being bothered about trophies and of not being bothered about trophies.

It's one or the other old chap, just choose one and stick with it. It's not difficult.

I await the personal insults and no answer to what's actually a very simple question, with baited breath.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:25 pm
Meanwhile.....
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:38 pm
I'm quite of this thread and would hate it's longevity to be derailed by childish mudslinging from some of this boards incumbent toddlers.

Would it not be prudent for them to have their own personal playpen where they can call each other names in peace?
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:40 pm
loiner81 wrote:
Again, one last time.

You've accused me in the space of a few hours, whilst trying to be clever, of only being bothered about trophies and of not being bothered about trophies.

It's one or the other old chap, just choose one and stick with it. It's not difficult.

I await the personal insults and no answer to what's actually a very simple question, with baited breath.


you two just need to either kiss and make up and make a pact to leave each other be or each put the other on the ignore posts list, for all our sakes :wink: :lol:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:10 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
I'm quite of this thread and would hate it's longevity to be derailed by childish mudslinging from some of this boards incumbent toddlers.

Would it not be prudent for them to have their own personal playpen where they can call each other names in peace?

The thread exhibited more immediacy when it was entitled "For the live of God.....".
c}