loiner81 wrote:
Sal Paradise didn't enjoy Leeds completely destroying Saints in the 2nd half of the 2007 GF. Who'd have thought it. You get funnier by the day.
Also... please make your mind up Sal. Either I believe...
or I believe....
Which one is it?
I strongly recommend taking your nap before responding.
Avoided the first sentence - I wonder why
I didn't enjoy the final as much as I did the semi final which was one of the greatest games I have ever seen - most if they are honest would prefer a close won contest rather than a one-side beating - I suppose you enjoyed the CC final v Hull KR too? Enjoyed the final in 2004 far more than 2007
Winning isn't why I support Leeds it may be why you support Leeds - I want to see high quality rugby its great if Leeds win but if the team give it everything and get beat by a better side so be it.
ThePrinter wrote:
:LOL: yeah I'm sure GH is checking SouthStander regularly to see the mood of the supporters. If he caved into fan pressure then McDermott would've been gone halfway through 2011.....and then 2012, then at the end of 2013 & 2014.....then throughout 2016. He'd have also gotten rid of the old guard at the end of 2014 and thus we'd probably never have won the treble.
And people are jumping to conclusions regarding his statement. They've taken it as McDermott needs to win X amount of the 4 games or he's sacked.......that might happen but it might not be the case at all.
Like I said people have been complaining A LOT about McDermott and the squad since he took over in 2011, yet he's still coach and the squad people are even less impressed so all that 7 years worth of complaining and criticising has achieved naff all really.
If you think GH is not aware of fans opinions then I think you are wrong if you think he doesn't consider the views of his customers then I would say that you are also wrong.
I have no idea as what the underlying meaning of the statement but if the losses continue then the coach has to go would you not agree.
This is not the first time GH has pronounced on the team under McDermott in 2011 he did the same and things eventually turned around due to Leeds being able to play the system.
It could be argued things could be a whole lot worse if fans hadn't complained - who knows?
This season alone GH has made 3 statements that he expects better results.
Before the start of the season in the YEP he wrote that midseason if things did not improve then there would be a review...
After the Cas game he made his second comment which for me was clear enough.
Although he says coach has backing in that statement there are words which also say things has to change
" AT THIS EARLY STAGE OF THE SEASON EVERYONE IN THE ORGANISATION IS NOW UNDER PRESSURE TO REACT ACCORDINGLY .” For me that is now on record ..if the players, coaches do not change results then something has to change....don't see any other way of interpreting that.
3rd in recent e-mail to fans /YEP post ,he has gone even further..I note no-one has picked up on it from reading various threads but GH has put his own job on the line. That could be interpreted in a number of ways..as solidarity with players and coaches...he has nothing left to offer...or he still feels and cares for the club so much that he will include himself in changes that might be implemented.
One reason why maybe the management or rather GH has not moved on more decisive action now is that they have been swayed by the falsehood of the SL table over last few weeks...despite results after 3 results the team were 5th , after 4 matches even with 100 points against us we are 7th. ..GH also sites the Wigan team losing by 60 points to Wakefield then going on to win Grand Final..though omitting the fact that that was largely a junior squad they put out. .so naively ( can't believe that) holds out a vain hope for trophies...However if results do not come then I believe GH will act..he again can do nothing else..he has put it on record.
BTW he does listen to fans..I have written to him on numerous occasions got responses twice..whilst we disagreed on one issue reserve squad...he gave me an in depth response on the other...One area I was concerned with last year was confidence...and team bonding..that was addressed slightly when team went on farm...BUT I would prefer they had also done say training with the Yorkshire regiment or Marines. One team last season think Wire were training with huge tractor tyres..logs..etc..We need to up fitness levels..team last week look knackered before game started not to mention lethargic...warm up just going through motions..needs to be sense of urgency...and belief in squad...I noticed in all matches when one of our players goes on attack...support is to slow to arrive so it is dead before even started..
Sal Paradise wrote:
If you think GH is not aware of fans opinions then I think you are wrong if you think he doesn't consider the views of his customers then I would say that you are also wrong.
I have no idea as what the underlying meaning of the statement but if the losses continue then the coach has to go would you not agree.
This is not the first time GH has pronounced on the team under McDermott in 2011 he did the same and things eventually turned around due to Leeds being able to play the system.
Oh I'm not saying he won't be oblivious to fans opinions, but he hasn't exactly gone along with them too much on the coach and playing squad personnel has he. He'll have considered people's views on McDermott and the squad throughout 2011-2017 and the proof is that he's disagreed or dismissed their view.
Sal Paradise wrote:
It could be argued things could be a whole lot worse if fans hadn't complained - who knows?
God don't tell me that we might not have won those trophies if it wasn't for fans complaining. Ridiculous argument
I didn't enjoy the final as much as I did the semi final which was one of the greatest games I have ever seen - most if they are honest would prefer a close won contest rather than a one-side beating - I suppose you enjoyed the CC final v Hull KR too? Enjoyed the final in 2004 far more than 2007
Winning isn't why I support Leeds it may be why you support Leeds - I want to see high quality rugby its great if Leeds win but if the team give it everything and get beat by a better side so be it.
I didn't avoid anything you dopey old fart. Let me help you once again as you're obviously having one of your "off" days. I'll even make the words bigger for you.
If this is what I think....
"winning isn't what gives me (Sal) the most pleasure - unlike you where trophies are how you measure success/enjoyment."
then how can this be a serious statement and not a joke...
"Not winning anything is what constitutes success, apparently."
It can't be both Sal, can it?
ALSO
If winning trophies is why I support Leeds then can I have my money back for all the games (bar 3) that I attended between 1981 and 2004 please? Actually, that's bar 2 as I somehow didn't make it to Wembley in 1999. What a trophy chasing, glory hunter I must be.
Now go have that nap Sal before you embarrass yourself any further.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
loiner81 wrote:
I didn't avoid anything you dopey old fart. Let me help you once again as you're obviously having one of your "off" days. I'll even make the words bigger for you.
If this is what I think....
"winning isn't what gives me (Sal) the most pleasure - unlike you where trophies are how you measure success/enjoyment."
then how can this be a serious statement and not a joke...
"Not winning anything is what constitutes success, apparently."
It can't be both Sal, can it?
ALSO
If winning trophies is why I support Leeds then can I have my money back for all the games (bar 3) that I attended between 1981 and 2004 please? Actually, that's bar 2 as I somehow didn't make it to Wembley in 1999. What a trophy chasing, glory hunter I must be.
Now go have that nap Sal before you embarrass yourself any further.
Even for a simpleton like you success cannot always be measured in terms of trophies won if that were the case the majority of sporting teams would not be considered a success. How many teams have won SL or the PL for that matter.
Cas are a much better side than they were before Powell arrived they haven't won any trophies but that improvement would be deemed by most as a success.
This is not a difficult concept to grasp even for you!!
