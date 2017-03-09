Sal Paradise wrote: If you think GH is not aware of fans opinions then I think you are wrong if you think he doesn't consider the views of his customers then I would say that you are also wrong.



I have no idea as what the underlying meaning of the statement but if the losses continue then the coach has to go would you not agree.



This is not the first time GH has pronounced on the team under McDermott in 2011 he did the same and things eventually turned around due to Leeds being able to play the system.



It could be argued things could be a whole lot worse if fans hadn't complained - who knows?

This season alone GH has made 3 statements that he expects better results.Before the start of the season in the YEP he wrote that midseason if things did not improve then there would be a review...After the Cas game he made his second comment which for me was clear enough.Although he says coach has backing in that statement there are words which also say things has to change" AT THIS EARLY STAGE OF THE SEASON EVERYONE IN THE ORGANISATION IS NOW UNDER PRESSURE TO REACT ACCORDINGLY .” For me that is now on record ..if the players, coaches do not change results then something has to change....don't see any other way of interpreting that.3rd in recent e-mail to fans /YEP post ,he has gone even further..I note no-one has picked up on it from reading various threads but GH has put his own job on the line. That could be interpreted in a number of ways..as solidarity with players and coaches...he has nothing left to offer...or he still feels and cares for the club so much that he will include himself in changes that might be implemented.One reason why maybe the management or rather GH has not moved on more decisive action now is that they have been swayed by the falsehood of the SL table over last few weeks...despite results after 3 results the team were 5th , after 4 matches even with 100 points against us we are 7th. ..GH also sites the Wigan team losing by 60 points to Wakefield then going on to win Grand Final..though omitting the fact that that was largely a junior squad they put out. .so naively ( can't believe that) holds out a vain hope for trophies...However if results do not come then I believe GH will act..he again can do nothing else..he has put it on record.BTW he does listen to fans..I have written to him on numerous occasions got responses twice..whilst we disagreed on one issue reserve squad...he gave me an in depth response on the other...One area I was concerned with last year was confidence...and team bonding..that was addressed slightly when team went on farm...BUT I would prefer they had also done say training with the Yorkshire regiment or Marines. One team last season think Wire were training with huge tractor tyres..logs..etc..We need to up fitness levels..team last week look knackered before game started not to mention lethargic...warm up just going through motions..needs to be sense of urgency...and belief in squad...I noticed in all matches when one of our players goes on attack...support is to slow to arrive so it is dead before even started..