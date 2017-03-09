ThePrinter wrote: :LOL: yeah I'm sure GH is checking SouthStander regularly to see the mood of the supporters. If he caved into fan pressure then McDermott would've been gone halfway through 2011.....and then 2012, then at the end of 2013 & 2014.....then throughout 2016. He'd have also gotten rid of the old guard at the end of 2014 and thus we'd probably never have won the treble.



And people are jumping to conclusions regarding his statement. They've taken it as McDermott needs to win X amount of the 4 games or he's sacked.......that might happen but it might not be the case at all.



Like I said people have been complaining A LOT about McDermott and the squad since he took over in 2011, yet he's still coach and the squad people are even less impressed so all that 7 years worth of complaining and criticising has achieved naff all really.

If you think GH is not aware of fans opinions then I think you are wrong if you think he doesn't consider the views of his customers then I would say that you are also wrong.I have no idea as what the underlying meaning of the statement but if the losses continue then the coach has to go would you not agree.This is not the first time GH has pronounced on the team under McDermott in 2011 he did the same and things eventually turned around due to Leeds being able to play the system.It could be argued things could be a whole lot worse if fans hadn't complained - who knows?