Blimey plus an additional Wtaf just for added effect!
So I had a dummy spit yesterday as well did I?
Good job I don't make a song and dance about people making stuff up, eh?
Well it wasn't on the same level as leaving the forum and vowing never to return, telling other fans to "enjoy their dying game" just because you mistook actual living people for empty seats at a major final....
..but it was still a good one.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
loiner81 wrote:
Making stuff up Sal and presuming to know what people think? that's not like you, at all.
It wasn't a semi but yes it that was a great game and as a contest was one of the best, but let's not pretend you didn't enjoy the subsequent battering at OT all the more.
Its not what you think unless what you write and what you think are two different things? - oh you were only joking - of course you were
I am not one for one sided flat track bullying - the original game was a play off game which I would suggest is part of the semis - one team went straight to the final - be pedantic if it suits your argument.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Sal Paradise wrote:
What do think prompted GH to issue his e-mail apologising for what was a pathetic display last Thursday? It was sheer weight of complaints he received plus the noise on boards like this and comments in the press. Things will either improve or changes will be made - that's the democratic process. Do you think he would have issued his note if everyone had taken your approach?
yeah I'm sure GH is checking SouthStander regularly to see the mood of the supporters. If he caved into fan pressure then McDermott would've been gone halfway through 2011.....and then 2012, then at the end of 2013 & 2014.....then throughout 2016. He'd have also gotten rid of the old guard at the end of 2014 and thus we'd probably never have won the treble.
And people are jumping to conclusions regarding his statement. They've taken it as McDermott needs to win X amount of the 4 games or he's sacked.......that might happen but it might not be the case at all.
Like I said people have been complaining A LOT about McDermott and the squad since he took over in 2011, yet he's still coach and the squad people are even less impressed so all that 7 years worth of complaining and criticising has achieved naff all really.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
Sal Paradise didn't enjoy Leeds completely destroying Saints in the 2nd half of the 2007 GF. Who'd have thought it. You get funnier by the day.
Also... please make your mind up Sal. Either I believe...
loiner81 wrote:
Not winning anything is what constitutes success, apparently.
or I believe....
Sal Paradise wrote:
winning isn't what gives me the most pleasure - unlike you where trophies are how you measure success/enjoyment.
Which one is it?
I strongly recommend taking your nap before responding.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Well it wasn't on the same level as leaving the forum and vowing never to return, telling other fans to "enjoy their dying game" just because you mistook actual living people for empty seats at a major final....
