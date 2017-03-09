Sal Paradise wrote: What do think prompted GH to issue his e-mail apologising for what was a pathetic display last Thursday? It was sheer weight of complaints he received plus the noise on boards like this and comments in the press. Things will either improve or changes will be made - that's the democratic process. Do you think he would have issued his note if everyone had taken your approach?

yeah I'm sure GH is checking SouthStander regularly to see the mood of the supporters. If he caved into fan pressure then McDermott would've been gone halfway through 2011.....and then 2012, then at the end of 2013 & 2014.....then throughout 2016. He'd have also gotten rid of the old guard at the end of 2014 and thus we'd probably never have won the treble.And people are jumping to conclusions regarding his statement. They've taken it as McDermott needs to win X amount of the 4 games or he's sacked.......that might happen but it might not be the case at all.Like I said people have been complaining A LOT about McDermott and the squad since he took over in 2011, yet he's still coach and the squad people are even less impressed so all that 7 years worth of complaining and criticising has achieved naff all really.