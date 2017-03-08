Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino

Sal - I'd say in the short-term the only chance McDermott has is to throw whatever one-page coaching manual he has out of the window and go for broke with an offloading game. You can't bring proper structure overnight into an attack which hasn't functioned for over a year and doesn't have the halfbacks to deliver it.



Given his past record I expect we'll see some kind of response against Catalans - quite possibly a win as their attack is stuttering as well, and maybe even the next couple of games beyond that, followed at some stage by another thumping and the slow realisation that we are experiencing a rerun of 2016, albeit possibly not quite as bad.



I was thinking about the youth development and it really is dire. Ward as the last decent forward, Watkins as the last proven quality back really is poor. I would add that this team, with dreadful playing style and low on confidence and quality around the park is probably the worst for any kid to try to develop in - especially a halfback. For that reason I'd like to see what Lilley, Sutcliffe and Golding could do under a better technical coach and alongside better players. loiner81

Sal Paradise wrote: - its so unfair



His post albeit in jest it points the finger at the likes of you and Printer - nobody should be allowed an opinion if it differs from yours or the club's. Maybe you two should start your own cult you could have Haile Hetherington as the reincarnation of the messiah and smoke the grass off the field as the holy herb - I am sure Haile would be delighted to sell you a few cuttings



I'm sure you two are living on a different planet. "Soft under belly" really? Really?



Regarding the rest of your post, see my sig . I really don't know where you get this "no one's allowed an opinion" rubbish, not that it's got anything to do with this thread, hence the confusion over William's cringey post / dummy spit. I'm not sure what the rest of your post's about either or why you have this opinion that i'm some kind of weird Hetherington devotee but it sounds like you've been smoking some of those cuttings yourself.



Anyway, moving on from this ridiculous and childish discussion and back onto what I originally asked you, before the cut-price Alex Jones got involved........



Sal Paradise wrote:

I would want to see younger players showing development and integration properly into the team

I would like to see to the team play to its potential win or lose - if he delivers that he can stay as long as he likes

I would want to see younger players showing development and integration properly into the team

I would like to see to the team play to its potential win or lose - if he delivers that he can stay as long as he likes

He'll be gone by Easter



He may well be gone in 4 weeks. If not then we'll see what happens.

Be interesting to read your comments should Leeds somehow turn a corner, play some scintillating stuff but get knocked out of all comps in the semis.



Sal Paradise wrote: His post albeit in jest it points the finger at the likes of you and Printer - nobody should be allowed an opinion if it differs from yours or the club's.



Are you serious? If there's anybody not allowed an opinion on here it's the likes of me and lioner81.



Starting with William and then others clinging onto him people are regularly dragging up old posts of mine or incorrectly claiming I said different to what I actually wrote in attempt to point score against me. And why? Because it has actually gotten to a point on this board where it's become a crime to back the club. My biggest fault seemingly is that I back the club.....for some on here that is unacceptable and punishable by constant attacks on what I write.



Are you serious? If there's anybody not allowed an opinion on here it's the likes of me and lioner81.

Starting with William and then others clinging onto him people are regularly dragging up old posts of mine or incorrectly claiming I said different to what I actually wrote in attempt to point score against me. And why? Because it has actually gotten to a point on this board where it's become a crime to back the club. My biggest fault seemingly is that I back the club.....for some on here that is unacceptable and punishable by constant attacks on what I write.

People go on about lack of other people posting on here....maybe it's because some actually enjoy following the club whether through good or bad times and don't want to constantly be called sheep, gullible etc. and told how stupid they are for backing the club they support,



ThePrinter wrote: Are you serious? If there's anybody not allowed an opinion on here it's the likes of me and lioner81.



Starting with William and then others clinging onto him people are regularly dragging up old posts of mine or incorrectly claiming I said different to what I actually wrote in attempt to point score against me. And why? Because it has actually gotten to a point on this board where it's become a crime to back the club. My biggest fault seemingly is that I back the club.....for some on here that is unacceptable and punishable by constant attacks on what I write.



People go on about lack of other people posting on here....maybe it's because some actually enjoy following the club whether through good or bad times and don't want to constantly be called sheep, gullible etc. and told how stupid they are for backing the club they support,



I think that is a little over reaction - you do put your views out on every thread so you must except if you dominate a board in such a way you will get more than your fair share of critic on your views.



Backing the club is OK but to turn a blind eye to the obvious failings will leave you exposed to what is obvious to everyone else. The Cas performance was a disgrace even the CEO had to admit it - compare and contrast your postings on that to your posting on the 2015 win in the last play at Huddersfield. Both were polarised events your postings were all over one and noticeably absent in the other.



I think that is a little over reaction - you do put your views out on every thread so you must except if you dominate a board in such a way you will get more than your fair share of critic on your views.

Backing the club is OK but to turn a blind eye to the obvious failings will leave you exposed to what is obvious to everyone else. The Cas performance was a disgrace even the CEO had to admit it - compare and contrast your postings on that to your posting on the 2015 win in the last play at Huddersfield. Both were polarised events your postings were all over one and noticeably absent in the other.

You cannot complain if other posters suggest your views are supportive of the club if the evidence is there for all to see. I can't complain when you, Loiner and others point out I criticise the club because its true

loiner81 wrote:



Regarding the rest of your post, see my sig . I really don't know where you get this "no one's allowed an opinion" rubbish, not that it's got anything to do with this thread, hence the confusion over William's cringey post / dummy spit. I'm not sure what the rest of your post's about either or why you have this opinion that i'm some kind of weird Hetherington devotee but it sounds like you've been smoking some of those cuttings yourself.



Anyway, moving on from this ridiculous and childish discussion and back onto what I originally asked you, before the cut-price Alex Jones got involved........



He may well be gone in 4 weeks. If not then we'll see what happens.

Be interesting to read your comments should Leeds somehow turn a corner, play some scintillating stuff but get knocked out of all comps in the semis.



I'm sure you two are living on a different planet. "Soft under belly" really? Really?

Regarding the rest of your post, see my sig . I really don't know where you get this "no one's allowed an opinion" rubbish, not that it's got anything to do with this thread, hence the confusion over William's cringey post / dummy spit. I'm not sure what the rest of your post's about either or why you have this opinion that i'm some kind of weird Hetherington devotee but it sounds like you've been smoking some of those cuttings yourself.

Anyway, moving on from this ridiculous and childish discussion and back onto what I originally asked you, before the cut-price Alex Jones got involved........

He may well be gone in 4 weeks. If not then we'll see what happens.

Be interesting to read your comments should Leeds somehow turn a corner, play some scintillating stuff but get knocked out of all comps in the semis.

Mac out, no doubt.



I wont be holding my breath - and I suspect neither will you



I wont be holding my breath - and I suspect neither will you

The best game I ever saw in SL was the 2017 loss in the semi to St Helens at KR, how Webb didn't score is still a mystery to me - winning isn't what gives me the most pleasure - unlike you where trophies are how you measure success/enjoyment.

Sal Paradise wrote:



The best game I ever saw in SL was the 2017 loss in the semi to St Helens at KR, how Webb didn't score is still a mystery to me - winning isn't what gives me the most pleasure -



Making stuff up Sal and presuming to know what people think? that's not like you, at all.



Making stuff up Sal and presuming to know what people think? that's not like you, at all.

It wasn't a semi but yes it that was a great game and as a contest was one of the best, but let's not pretend you didn't enjoy the subsequent battering at OT all the more.



Sal Paradise wrote: I think that is a little over reaction - you do put your views out on every thread so you must except if you dominate a board in such a way you will get more than your fair share of critic on your views.



Backing the club is OK but to turn a blind eye to the obvious failings will leave you exposed to what is obvious to everyone else. The Cas performance was a disgrace even the CEO had to admit it - compare and contrast your postings on that to your posting on the 2015 win in the last play at Huddersfield. Both were polarised events your postings were all over one and noticeably absent in the other.



You cannot complain if other posters suggest your views are supportive of the club if the evidence is there for all to see. I can't complain when you, Loiner and others point out I criticise the club because its true



No problem that I'm considered supporting the club.....issue is that being such a sore point for others on here.



No problem that I'm considered supporting the club.....issue is that being such a sore point for others on here.

You can go on about "turning a blind eye" because I don't criticise and complain on here...,.but what would happen if I did? Would the result against Cas have different? Would we have a different coach? New players? Some Posters have very been critical of the club for the best part of a decade and where's it got them? Hasn't gotten them a new coach or a team they're happy with...,,,just meant they've been left with a bit of egg on their face on numerous occasions when we went on to win silverware just for that one time they could eventually say "see I was right all along"



ThePrinter wrote: No problem that I'm considered supporting the club.....issue is that being such a sore point for others on here.



You can go on about "turning a blind eye" because I don't criticise and complain on here...,.but what would happen if I did? Would the result against Cas have different? Would we have a different coach? New players? Some Posters have very been critical of the club for the best part of a decade and where's it got them? Hasn't gotten them a new coach or a team they're happy with...,,,just meant they've been left with a bit of egg on their face on numerous occasions when we went on to win silverware just for that one time they could eventually say "see I was right all along"



What do think prompted GH to issue his e-mail apologising for what was a pathetic display last Thursday? It was sheer weight of complaints he received plus the noise on boards like this and comments in the press. Things will either improve or changes will be made - that's the democratic process. Do you think he would have issued his note if everyone had taken your approach?



You reap what you sew - if as customers we are prepared to accept substandard product what is the incentive for GH to take corrective action? If you are happy with the standard of players, the quality of coaching and the entertainment on the field great but I would say you are in the minority.



What do think prompted GH to issue his e-mail apologising for what was a pathetic display last Thursday? It was sheer weight of complaints he received plus the noise on boards like this and comments in the press. Things will either improve or changes will be made - that's the democratic process. Do you think he would have issued his note if everyone had taken your approach?

You reap what you sew - if as customers we are prepared to accept substandard product what is the incentive for GH to take corrective action? If you are happy with the standard of players, the quality of coaching and the entertainment on the field great but I would say you are in the minority.

On the silverware front Leeds have reached one GF in the last 4 years - 2015 should be seen as blip in a gradual demise that has led to what happened at Cas, I would suggest recent history shows you have been more wrong than right. What happened in 2016 has far more relevance than what happened in 2015, 2012,2011 etc

