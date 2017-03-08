Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm Posts: 8009 Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Sal - I'd say in the short-term the only chance McDermott has is to throw whatever one-page coaching manual he has out of the window and go for broke with an offloading game. You can't bring proper structure overnight into an attack which hasn't functioned for over a year and doesn't have the halfbacks to deliver it.
Given his past record I expect we'll see some kind of response against Catalans - quite possibly a win as their attack is stuttering as well, and maybe even the next couple of games beyond that, followed at some stage by another thumping and the slow realisation that we are experiencing a rerun of 2016, albeit possibly not quite as bad.
I was thinking about the youth development and it really is dire. Ward as the last decent forward, Watkins as the last proven quality back really is poor. I would add that this team, with dreadful playing style and low on confidence and quality around the park is probably the worst for any kid to try to develop in - especially a halfback. For that reason I'd like to see what Lilley, Sutcliffe and Golding could do under a better technical coach and alongside better players.
HTH - you must be bruised William has exposed your soft underbelly - its so unfair
His post albeit in jest it points the finger at the likes of you and Printer - nobody should be allowed an opinion if it differs from yours or the club's. Maybe you two should start your own cult you could have Haile Hetherington as the reincarnation of the messiah and smoke the grass off the field as the holy herb - I am sure Haile would be delighted to sell you a few cuttings
I'm sure you two are living on a different planet. "Soft under belly" really? Really?
Regarding the rest of your post, see my sig. I really don't know where you get this "no one's allowed an opinion" rubbish, not that it's got anything to do with this thread, hence the confusion over William's cringey post / dummy spit. I'm not sure what the rest of your post's about either or why you have this opinion that i'm some kind of weird Hetherington devotee but it sounds like you've been smoking some of those cuttings yourself.
Anyway, moving on from this ridiculous and childish discussion and back onto what I originally asked you, before the cut-price Alex Jones got involved........
Sal Paradise wrote:
I would see a brand of rugby that brings the best out the players he coaches - even you can't say he has got that. I would want to see younger players showing development and integration properly into the team I would like to see to the team play to its potential win or lose - if he delivers that he can stay as long as he likes He'll be gone by Easter
He may well be gone in 4 weeks. If not then we'll see what happens. Be interesting to read your comments should Leeds somehow turn a corner, play some scintillating stuff but get knocked out of all comps in the semis.
Mac out, no doubt.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9517 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
His post albeit in jest it points the finger at the likes of you and Printer - nobody should be allowed an opinion if it differs from yours or the club's.
Are you serious? If there's anybody not allowed an opinion on here it's the likes of me and lioner81.
Starting with William and then others clinging onto him people are regularly dragging up old posts of mine or incorrectly claiming I said different to what I actually wrote in attempt to point score against me. And why? Because it has actually gotten to a point on this board where it's become a crime to back the club. My biggest fault seemingly is that I back the club.....for some on here that is unacceptable and punishable by constant attacks on what I write.
People go on about lack of other people posting on here....maybe it's because some actually enjoy following the club whether through good or bad times and don't want to constantly be called sheep, gullible etc. and told how stupid they are for backing the club they support,
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am Posts: 14974 Location: On the road
ThePrinter wrote:
Are you serious? If there's anybody not allowed an opinion on here it's the likes of me and lioner81.
Starting with William and then others clinging onto him people are regularly dragging up old posts of mine or incorrectly claiming I said different to what I actually wrote in attempt to point score against me. And why? Because it has actually gotten to a point on this board where it's become a crime to back the club. My biggest fault seemingly is that I back the club.....for some on here that is unacceptable and punishable by constant attacks on what I write.
People go on about lack of other people posting on here....maybe it's because some actually enjoy following the club whether through good or bad times and don't want to constantly be called sheep, gullible etc. and told how stupid they are for backing the club they support,
I think that is a little over reaction - you do put your views out on every thread so you must except if you dominate a board in such a way you will get more than your fair share of critic on your views.
Backing the club is OK but to turn a blind eye to the obvious failings will leave you exposed to what is obvious to everyone else. The Cas performance was a disgrace even the CEO had to admit it - compare and contrast your postings on that to your posting on the 2015 win in the last play at Huddersfield. Both were polarised events your postings were all over one and noticeably absent in the other.
You cannot complain if other posters suggest your views are supportive of the club if the evidence is there for all to see. I can't complain when you, Loiner and others point out I criticise the club because its true
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am Posts: 14974 Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
I'm sure you two are living on a different planet. "Soft under belly" really? Really?
Regarding the rest of your post, see my sig. I really don't know where you get this "no one's allowed an opinion" rubbish, not that it's got anything to do with this thread, hence the confusion over William's cringey post / dummy spit. I'm not sure what the rest of your post's about either or why you have this opinion that i'm some kind of weird Hetherington devotee but it sounds like you've been smoking some of those cuttings yourself.
Anyway, moving on from this ridiculous and childish discussion and back onto what I originally asked you, before the cut-price Alex Jones got involved........
He may well be gone in 4 weeks. If not then we'll see what happens. Be interesting to read your comments should Leeds somehow turn a corner, play some scintillating stuff but get knocked out of all comps in the semis.
Mac out, no doubt.
I wont be holding my breath - and I suspect neither will you
The best game I ever saw in SL was the 2017 loss in the semi to St Helens at KR, how Webb didn't score is still a mystery to me - winning isn't what gives me the most pleasure - unlike you where trophies are how you measure success/enjoyment.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
I wont be holding my breath - and I suspect neither will you
The best game I ever saw in SL was the 2017 loss in the semi to St Helens at KR, how Webb didn't score is still a mystery to me - winning isn't what gives me the most pleasure - unlike you where trophies are how you measure success/enjoyment.
Making stuff up Sal and presuming to know what people think? that's not like you, at all.
It wasn't a semi but yes it that was a great game and as a contest was one of the best, but let's not pretend you didn't enjoy the subsequent battering at OT all the more.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9517 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
I think that is a little over reaction - you do put your views out on every thread so you must except if you dominate a board in such a way you will get more than your fair share of critic on your views.
Backing the club is OK but to turn a blind eye to the obvious failings will leave you exposed to what is obvious to everyone else. The Cas performance was a disgrace even the CEO had to admit it - compare and contrast your postings on that to your posting on the 2015 win in the last play at Huddersfield. Both were polarised events your postings were all over one and noticeably absent in the other.
You cannot complain if other posters suggest your views are supportive of the club if the evidence is there for all to see. I can't complain when you, Loiner and others point out I criticise the club because its true
No problem that I'm considered supporting the club.....issue is that being such a sore point for others on here.
You can go on about "turning a blind eye" because I don't criticise and complain on here...,.but what would happen if I did? Would the result against Cas have different? Would we have a different coach? New players? Some Posters have very been critical of the club for the best part of a decade and where's it got them? Hasn't gotten them a new coach or a team they're happy with...,,,just meant they've been left with a bit of egg on their face on numerous occasions when we went on to win silverware just for that one time they could eventually say "see I was right all along"
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.