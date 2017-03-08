WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:21 pm
Wtaf?
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:24 pm
Sal - I'd say in the short-term the only chance McDermott has is to throw whatever one-page coaching manual he has out of the window and go for broke with an offloading game. You can't bring proper structure overnight into an attack which hasn't functioned for over a year and doesn't have the halfbacks to deliver it.

Given his past record I expect we'll see some kind of response against Catalans - quite possibly a win as their attack is stuttering as well, and maybe even the next couple of games beyond that, followed at some stage by another thumping and the slow realisation that we are experiencing a rerun of 2016, albeit possibly not quite as bad.

I was thinking about the youth development and it really is dire. Ward as the last decent forward, Watkins as the last proven quality back really is poor. I would add that this team, with dreadful playing style and low on confidence and quality around the park is probably the worst for any kid to try to develop in - especially a halfback. For that reason I'd like to see what Lilley, Sutcliffe and Golding could do under a better technical coach and alongside better players.

Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:19 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
HTH - you must be bruised William has exposed your soft underbelly :D - its so unfair :D

His post albeit in jest it points the finger at the likes of you and Printer - nobody should be allowed an opinion if it differs from yours or the club's. Maybe you two should start your own cult you could have Haile Hetherington as the reincarnation of the messiah and smoke the grass off the field as the holy herb - I am sure Haile would be delighted to sell you a few cuttings :D


I'm sure you two are living on a different planet. "Soft under belly" really? Really? :lol:

Regarding the rest of your post, see my sig. I really don't know where you get this "no one's allowed an opinion" rubbish, not that it's got anything to do with this thread, hence the confusion over William's cringey post / dummy spit. I'm not sure what the rest of your post's about either or why you have this opinion that i'm some kind of weird Hetherington devotee but it sounds like you've been smoking some of those cuttings yourself. :NAUGHTY:

Anyway, moving on from this ridiculous and childish discussion and back onto what I originally asked you, before the cut-price Alex Jones got involved........

Sal Paradise wrote:
I would see a brand of rugby that brings the best out the players he coaches - even you can't say he has got that.
I would want to see younger players showing development and integration properly into the team
I would like to see to the team play to its potential win or lose - if he delivers that he can stay as long as he likes
He'll be gone by Easter :D


He may well be gone in 4 weeks. If not then we'll see what happens.
Be interesting to read your comments should Leeds somehow turn a corner, play some scintillating stuff but get knocked out of all comps in the semis.

Mac out, no doubt.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:17 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9516
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
His post albeit in jest it points the finger at the likes of you and Printer - nobody should be allowed an opinion if it differs from yours or the club's.


Are you serious? If there's anybody not allowed an opinion on here it's the likes of me and lioner81.

Starting with William and then others clinging onto him people are regularly dragging up old posts of mine or incorrectly claiming I said different to what I actually wrote in attempt to point score against me. And why? Because it has actually gotten to a point on this board where it's become a crime to back the club. My biggest fault seemingly is that I back the club.....for some on here that is unacceptable and punishable by constant attacks on what I write.

People go on about lack of other people posting on here....maybe it's because some actually enjoy following the club whether through good or bad times and don't want to constantly be called sheep, gullible etc. and told how stupid they are for backing the club they support,
