HTH - you must be bruised William has exposed your soft underbelly
- its so unfair
His post albeit in jest it points the finger at the likes of you and Printer - nobody should be allowed an opinion if it differs from yours or the club's. Maybe you two should start your own cult you could have Haile Hetherington as the reincarnation of the messiah and smoke the grass off the field as the holy herb - I am sure Haile would be delighted to sell you a few cuttings
I'm sure you two are living on a different planet. "Soft under belly" really? Really?
Regarding the rest of your post, see my sig
. I really don't know where you get this "no one's allowed an opinion" rubbish, not that it's got anything to do with this thread, hence the confusion over William's cringey post / dummy spit. I'm not sure what the rest of your post's about either or why you have this opinion that i'm some kind of weird Hetherington devotee but it sounds like you've been smoking some of those cuttings yourself.
Anyway, moving on from this ridiculous and childish discussion and back onto what I originally asked you, before the cut-price Alex Jones got involved........
I would see a brand of rugby that brings the best out the players he coaches - even you can't say he has got that.
I would want to see younger players showing development and integration properly into the team
I would like to see to the team play to its potential win or lose - if he delivers that he can stay as long as he likes
He'll be gone by Easter
He may well be gone in 4 weeks. If not then we'll see what happens.
Be interesting to read your comments should Leeds somehow turn a corner, play some scintillating stuff but get knocked out of all comps in the semis.
Mac out, no doubt.