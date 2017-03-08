Sal - I'd say in the short-term the only chance McDermott has is to throw whatever one-page coaching manual he has out of the window and go for broke with an offloading game. You can't bring proper structure overnight into an attack which hasn't functioned for over a year and doesn't have the halfbacks to deliver it.



Given his past record I expect we'll see some kind of response against Catalans - quite possibly a win as their attack is stuttering as well, and maybe even the next couple of games beyond that, followed at some stage by another thumping and the slow realisation that we are experiencing a rerun of 2016, albeit possibly not quite as bad.



I was thinking about the youth development and it really is dire. Ward as the last decent forward, Watkins as the last proven quality back really is poor. I would add that this team, with dreadful playing style and low on confidence and quality around the park is probably the worst for any kid to try to develop in - especially a halfback. For that reason I'd like to see what Lilley, Sutcliffe and Golding could do under a better technical coach and alongside better players.