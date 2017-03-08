WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

 
Post a reply

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:54 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4818
loiner81 wrote:
What, you mean this? "That's quite the over reaction to something that no one's even said."
What's wrong with it? It's a fair response, i'd say.

How about Swarcliffe's reply of "wtf" ?
Care to analyse that too while you're at it?

Feel free to not respond and we'll move on and pretend it didn't happen if you prefer.
You're clearly having a bad day and I don't want to be accused of derailing such an important and informative thread.

How precious are you? 8)

He's entitled to his Wtf opinion and free to interpret my comments any way he likes.

He's not made a song and dance about my comments, unlike you with your projections.

The only one over-reacting here is you.

Let it go..... :CHILL:

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:01 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3100
William Eve wrote:
How precious are you? 8)

He's entitled to his Wtf opinion and free to interpret my comments any way he likes.

He's not made a song and dance about my comments, unlike you with your projections.

The only one over-reacting here is you.

Let it go..... :CHILL:


I'm very happy to hear that Swarcliffe Rhino's allowed an opinion and is free to interpret your stupidly OTT post how he likes.
How come i'm not allowed an opinion or be free to interpret your stupidly OTT post how I like?

That's really not fair William. :(

Is there a psychological term for that?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:02 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3100
Sal Paradise, come in Sal Paradise.....
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:43 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4818
loiner81 wrote:
I'm very happy to hear that Swarcliffe Rhino's allowed an opinion and is free to interpret your stupidly OTT post how he likes.
How come i'm not allowed an opinion or be free to interpret your stupidly OTT post how I like?

That's really not fair William. :(

Is there a psychological term for that?

If SR had added some substance beyond his three letter Wtf opinion, I may have had something to base a response upon were I minded to do so.

Compare and contrast with your more dramatic interventions and responses.

I'm not aware of suggesting or implying you aren't allowed an opinion and not free to interpret my posts anywhere. There is no context whatsoever to your accusation either.

You believe my post was stupid and OTT. Looks like a freely expressed opinion of yours and an interesting interpretation at that 8)

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 6:30 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8448
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
It's not just the Leeds squad that needs a clear out.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:27 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3100
William Eve wrote:
You believe my post was stupid and OTT.


Yes, it was very silly and i'm still not sure why you posted it on this thread really, as it just doesn't make sense.
That's probably why Swarcliffe said what he did too.

Anyway, enough of the silliness....

Sal come on, you must have some thoughts on how McDermott could change your mind about him whilst staying at Leeds.
What would he have to achieve this season with the squad he's got? Or next season if he's still here?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:28 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 674
DHM wrote:
It's not just the Leeds squad that needs a clear out.

*OTT AMERICAN RESPONSE MODE" OH NO HE DIDN'T OH YES HE DID!! :lol: :lol:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:45 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14972
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
Sal, when you get a minute.....



I would see a brand of rugby that brings the best out the players he coaches - even you can't say he has got that.

I would want to see younger players showing development and integration properly into the team

I would like to see to the team play to its potential win or lose - if he delivers that he can stay as long as he likes

He'll be gone by Easter :D

HTH - you must be bruised William has exposed your soft underbelly :D - its so unfair :D

His post albeit in jest it points the finger at the likes of you and Printer - nobody should be allowed an opinion if it differs from yours or the club's. Maybe you two should start your own cult you could have Haile Hetherington as the reincarnation of the messiah and smoke the grass off the field as the holy herb - I am sure Haile would be delighted to sell you a few cuttings :D
Last edited by Sal Paradise on Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:05 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:05 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8448
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
*OTT AMERICAN RESPONSE MODE" OH NO HE DIDN'T OH YES HE DID!! :lol: :lol:


One out stuff, ropey defence with highly predictable attack and completely unable to finish.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Fieldheadrhino, Frosties., Gotcha, Jamie101, Jrrhino, krisleeds, Les Norton, loiner81, Mark Laurie, Maverick Rhino, Mike1970, mrpurfect, Priestley, Razor, RHINO-MARK, rugbyleague88, Sal Paradise, sarge1, steadygetyerboots-on, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 393 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,531,7532,05075,8234,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}