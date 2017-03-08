William Eve wrote: You believe my post was stupid and OTT.

Yes, it was very silly and i'm still not sure why you posted it on this thread really, as it just doesn't make sense.That's probably why Swarcliffe said what he did too.Anyway, enough of the silliness....Sal come on, you must have some thoughts on how McDermott could change your mind about him whilst staying at Leeds.What would he have to achieve this season with the squad he's got? Or next season if he's still here?