William Eve wrote: You would be far better advised discovering the psychological terms which encapsulate your response to it

"That's quite the over reaction to something that no one's even said."

"wtf"

What, you mean this?What's wrong with it? It's a fair response, i'd say.How about Swarcliffe's reply ofCare to analyse that too while you're at it?Feel free to not respond and we'll move on and pretend it didn't happen if you prefer.You're clearly having a bad day and I don't want to be accused of derailing such an important and informative thread.