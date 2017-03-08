|
Blimey!
Fans getting all bitter and critical after a defeat.
Fans getting even more bitter, critical and knee-jerky after a massive 66-10 defeat.
Or, fans getting that warm, fuzzy, joyous feeling after a win.
Or fans getting that warm, fuzzy, joyous, celebratory, tear-inducing, fist-punching feeling after winning silverware.
Inconsistent or what?
How dare they self-indulge in the emotional highs and lows of supporting a team?
Pffft.
It's about time this forum got its act together and fans became proper fans who support team come rain or shine, win or loss, defeat or calamity, silver spoon service or sh*t sarnie, never ever critical, just nodding dog obedience to all those in charge of the club, aye.
A forum of cultists where everyone agrees with each other all of the time, where the team is great, the coach is fantastic, the CEO is God and there's no room for any disagreement or insubordination.
That's being a normal fan and a proper supporter... innit?
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 2:52 pm
|
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 2:52 pm
|
That's quite the over reaction to something that no one's even said.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 3:06 pm
|
Did the lack of a direct 'I didn't say that'
quotation tell you to say that?
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 3:17 pm
|
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:06 pm
|
The psychological term for the above is projection
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:17 pm
|
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:19 pm
|
You would be far better advised discovering the psychological terms which encapsulate your response to it
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:33 pm
|
William Eve wrote:
You would be far better advised discovering the psychological terms which encapsulate your response to it
What, you mean this? "That's quite the over reaction to something that no one's even said."
What's wrong with it? It's a fair response, i'd say.
How about Swarcliffe's reply of "wtf"
?
Care to analyse that too while you're at it?
Feel free to not respond and we'll move on and pretend it didn't happen if you prefer.
You're clearly having a bad day and I don't want to be accused of derailing such an important and informative thread.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:35 pm
|
Sal, when you get a minute.....
