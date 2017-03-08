Blimey!Fans getting all bitter and critical after a defeat.Fans getting even more bitter, critical and knee-jerky after a massive 66-10 defeat.Or, fans getting that warm, fuzzy, joyous feeling after a win.Or fans getting that warm, fuzzy, joyous, celebratory, tear-inducing, fist-punching feeling after winning silverware.Inconsistent or what?How dare they self-indulge in the emotional highs and lows of supporting a team?Pffft.It's about time this forum got its act together and fans became proper fans who support team come rain or shine, win or loss, defeat or calamity, silver spoon service or sh*t sarnie, never ever critical, just nodding dog obedience to all those in charge of the club, aye.A forum of cultists where everyone agrees with each other all of the time, where the team is great, the coach is fantastic, the CEO is God and there's no room for any disagreement or insubordination.That's being a normal fan and a proper supporter... innit?