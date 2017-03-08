Biff Tannen wrote: That is more than a little unfair imo, in that he won more trophies than any of his predecessors with those greats who were past their peak, and he also has not been backed in the recruitment stakes to anything like the degree of those other coaches (that has come home to roost now with the shocking state of our back up squad players). Has he past his sell by date now? without a doubt. But what he achieved 2011-2015 was exceptional. sadly, Mac's inability to realise he had run his race at the end of 2015 when he had reached everest (winning the treble) and had his right arm severed at the top (losing Sinfield and Peacock) now means he is probably going to be remembered as much by many as the coach who took Leeds backwards as much as for those achievements which i find quite sad TBH.

I will repeat what I said again, "he would take this club backwards". That is what was said, that is exactly what he has done. It isn't unfair in the slightest, he was the problem. When I talk club, I wasn't just referring to the first team. Our problems started with the changes he put in place with the academy. People can not just look to blame Hetherington on the squad (although he is a part of the problem), McDermott was heavily involved, but more so on the production line which was under his control. It is that lack of succession now, which is coming back to haunt us, and which you are reffering to as poor recruitment. The likes of Galloway and Segayaro were on just as much as the players in previous years, along with the massive contracts of Hall and Watkins just like players in the dominant period.