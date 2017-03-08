WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

 
Post a reply

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:55 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14730
Biff Tannen wrote:
That is more than a little unfair imo, in that he won more trophies than any of his predecessors with those greats who were past their peak, and he also has not been backed in the recruitment stakes to anything like the degree of those other coaches (that has come home to roost now with the shocking state of our back up squad players). Has he past his sell by date now? without a doubt. But what he achieved 2011-2015 was exceptional. sadly, Mac's inability to realise he had run his race at the end of 2015 when he had reached everest (winning the treble) and had his right arm severed at the top (losing Sinfield and Peacock) now means he is probably going to be remembered as much by many as the coach who took Leeds backwards as much as for those achievements which i find quite sad TBH.


I will repeat what I said again, "he would take this club backwards". That is what was said, that is exactly what he has done. It isn't unfair in the slightest, he was the problem. When I talk club, I wasn't just referring to the first team. Our problems started with the changes he put in place with the academy. People can not just look to blame Hetherington on the squad (although he is a part of the problem), McDermott was heavily involved, but more so on the production line which was under his control. It is that lack of succession now, which is coming back to haunt us, and which you are reffering to as poor recruitment. The likes of Galloway and Segayaro were on just as much as the players in previous years, along with the massive contracts of Hall and Watkins just like players in the dominant period.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:12 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4851
Location: Hill Valley
Gotcha wrote:
I will repeat what I said again, "he would take this club backwards". That is what was said, that is exactly what he has done. It isn't unfair in the slightest, he was the problem. When I talk club, I wasn't just referring to the first team. Our problems started with the changes he put in place with the academy. People can not just look to blame Hetherington on the squad (although he is a part of the problem), McDermott was heavily involved, but more so on the production line which was under his control. It is that lack of succession now, which is coming back to haunt us, and which you are reffering to as poor recruitment. The likes of Galloway and Segayaro were on just as much as the players in previous years, along with the massive contracts of Hall and Watkins just like players in the dominant period.


Things don't last for ever mate. we are not always, if ever again going to get young players of the calibre of the ones that went before all at once. I'm not saying McDermott didn't have any kind of say in the youth set up, and i aren't going to pretend i am ITK, all i see is what is on display at first team level, and as far as that goes i'm very happy with his job 2011-2015.

Out of interest, How many great juniors came from the set up between 2004 and 2011 when McDermott took over? in reality we had a great once in a generation batch from the 1998- 2002 period which three coaches manged to dine out on, but nothing exceptional since so to lay that all at the door of McDermott i find quite laughable to be fair.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:16 am
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4807
Biff Tannen wrote:
Things don't last for ever mate. we are not always, if ever again going to get young players of the calibre of the ones that went before all at once.

Not without the input of a Doug Laughton and Dean Bell we aren't.

Biff Tannen wrote:
Out of interest, How many great juniors came from the set up between 2004 and 2011 when McDermott took over? in reality we had a great once in a generation batch from the 1998- 2002 period which three coaches manged to dine out on, but nothing exceptional since so to lay that all at the door of McDermott i find quite laughable to be fair.

Not much at all since Doug Laughton and Dean Bell.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:39 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4851
Location: Hill Valley
William Eve wrote:
Not much at all since Doug Laughton and Dean Bell.


pretty much yep.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:45 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14730
Biff Tannen wrote:
Things don't last for ever mate. we are not always, if ever again going to get young players of the calibre of the ones that went before all at once. I'm not saying McDermott didn't have any kind of say in the youth set up, and i aren't going to pretend i am ITK, all i see is what is on display at first team level, and as far as that goes i'm very happy with his job 2011-2015.

Out of interest, How many great juniors came from the set up between 2004 and 2011 when McDermott took over? in reality we had a great once in a generation batch from the 1998- 2002 period which three coaches manged to dine out on, but nothing exceptional since so to lay that all at the door of McDermott i find quite laughable to be fair.



I am sorry, but this is where we massively differ. Certain players are near to a once in a generation, a batch of players is most certainly not. The players we had then are nothing overly special compared to what we have continued to have at junior level since, except for Sinfield, and to a degree Watkins. We have had the players, but the whole academy concept since he took over has been shocking for a club of our size and standing. Our eyes were off the ball by not continuing the massively successful approach instigated by Powell, and others before him. This is the major reason we are where we are today.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Bramley Dog, bren2k, craig hkr, Exabot [Bot], Frosties., Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, HucknallLoiner, Jrrhino, lionarmour87, loiner81, Mookachaka, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, RhinoLaney, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, Seth, sgtwilko, steadygetyerboots-on, Stockwell & Smales, StuMain, The Eagle, wakeyrule, WF Rhino and 312 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,531,5101,64375,8224,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}