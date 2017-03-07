|
|
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
I wonder what the above poster is now thinking as this thread is now in it's 172nd page?
And given his trophy record, I think the stick Brian Mc gets is well harsh.
I can understand with those posters who think McDernott should go but thank him for his efforts. Those that talk about him like something they stepped in and put his achievements down to luck are very poor and astill bitter about being proven wrong.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:10 am
|
|
I agree re the bitterness, and also the almost complete unwillingness to admit that BM's record as coach might - shock, horror - be partly down to him. Mind you, I never understood the determination some have to suggest that 2003 era Daryl Powell was some kind of uber coach and Tony Smith just inherited his legacy.
Sadly I think BM will leave under a horrendous cloud and will struggle for years to get any credit from a lot of fans. However, in part that's down to him - he deserves more praise for what we won under his tenure, but equally must be held accountable for the shambles fo the last year or so.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:40 am
|
No doubts at all Mcdermott deserves credit & gratitude fof his achievements but it can't be over-looked or ignored that he's hit the wall & clearly isn't the Coach to see us through this transition.
The pros & cons debate are just an extension of his overall time here.
It can't also be ignored the input Sinfield/JP had because it's there for all to see.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:28 am
|
|
ThePrinter wrote:
I can understand with those posters who think McDernott should go but thank him for his efforts. Those that talk about him like something they stepped in and put his achievements down to luck are very poor and astill bitter about being proven wrong.
To prove everyone wrong McDermott needs to go elsewhere and achieve success that way nobody can argue his abilities - to me all he has proved he was the right person in the right place at the right time!!
It could be argued he actually regressed London
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:35 am
|
|
Whilst I agree in the main with what you are saying Mark.
I still think that this squad especially in the halves is not good enough to win a GF whoever the coach is.
McGuire like last year is no longer good enough, Burrow is ok as long as we have a decent 6 like a Luke Gale type of player.
Sutcliffe for me is not a 6 and Lilley whilst I have hopes for cannot do it alone see Burrow for the same comparisson.
The forwards are lightweight and Briscoe, Hall and Watkins have gone backwards.
Now I am sure a good coach could sort the backs out but the depth for me in this squad is not there even with a decent coach imo.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:40 am
|
chapylad wrote:
Whilst I agree in the main with what you are saying Mark.
I still think that this squad especially in the halves is not good enough to win a GF whoever the coach is.
McGuire like last year is no longer good enough, Burrow is ok as long as we have a decent 6 like a Luke Gale type of player.
Sutcliffe for me is not a 6 and Lilley whilst I have hopes for cannot do it alone see Burrow for the same comparisson.
The forwards are lightweight and Briscoe, Hall and Watkins have gone backwards.
Now I am sure a good coach could sort the backs out but the depth for me in this squad is not there even with a decent coach imo.
We're definately on the same page mate wrt winning a GF but imo the squad is good enough to be competing better than it has for the last 14mths.
We clearly have no contingency plans or versatility to adapt during games which imo should be a given.
Only once we see the best of what we have collectively would a Coach get a better idea of what we need to bring in we all have our own ideas of course but that could change under a new regime.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:27 am
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
To prove everyone wrong McDermott needs to go elsewhere and achieve success that way nobody can argue his abilities - to me all he has proved he was the right person in the right place at the right time!!
It could be argued he actually regressed London
Absolutely. I said after his first year here that he would take this club backwards, and he has. Of course certain posters like to post their own version of that, but good luck to them. The trophies are not an indication of otherwise, as we were already winning and in a dominant period. He is a lucky individual to have been the coach of that team, as he got to share in the success which could so easily have been someone else. He has clearly took us backwards, yet his three predecessors did the oppossite, and that is the difference where the views come in.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:31 am
|
I remember many on here claiming Tony Smith's success was all down to his assistant, Brian McDermott.
Just wish I could remember who those posters were.
Anyone?
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:33 am
|
Trophies are not an indication of success.
Belter!
|
