chapylad wrote: Whilst I agree in the main with what you are saying Mark.

I still think that this squad especially in the halves is not good enough to win a GF whoever the coach is.

McGuire like last year is no longer good enough, Burrow is ok as long as we have a decent 6 like a Luke Gale type of player.

Sutcliffe for me is not a 6 and Lilley whilst I have hopes for cannot do it alone see Burrow for the same comparisson.

The forwards are lightweight and Briscoe, Hall and Watkins have gone backwards.

Now I am sure a good coach could sort the backs out but the depth for me in this squad is not there even with a decent coach imo.

We're definately on the same page mate wrt winning a GF but imo the squad is good enough to be competing better than it has for the last 14mths.We clearly have no contingency plans or versatility to adapt during games which imo should be a given.Only once we see the best of what we have collectively would a Coach get a better idea of what we need to bring in we all have our own ideas of course but that could change under a new regime.