Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:54 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9515
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
I wonder what the above poster is now thinking as this thread is now in it's 172nd page?

And given his trophy record, I think the stick Brian Mc gets is well harsh.


I can understand with those posters who think McDernott should go but thank him for his efforts. Those that talk about him like something they stepped in and put his achievements down to luck are very poor and astill bitter about being proven wrong.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:10 am
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8003
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
I agree re the bitterness, and also the almost complete unwillingness to admit that BM's record as coach might - shock, horror - be partly down to him. Mind you, I never understood the determination some have to suggest that 2003 era Daryl Powell was some kind of uber coach and Tony Smith just inherited his legacy.

Sadly I think BM will leave under a horrendous cloud and will struggle for years to get any credit from a lot of fans. However, in part that's down to him - he deserves more praise for what we won under his tenure, but equally must be held accountable for the shambles fo the last year or so.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:40 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 670
No doubts at all Mcdermott deserves credit & gratitude fof his achievements but it can't be over-looked or ignored that he's hit the wall & clearly isn't the Coach to see us through this transition.
The pros & cons debate are just an extension of his overall time here.
It can't also be ignored the input Sinfield/JP had because it's there for all to see.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:28 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14968
Location: On the road
ThePrinter wrote:
I can understand with those posters who think McDernott should go but thank him for his efforts. Those that talk about him like something they stepped in and put his achievements down to luck are very poor and astill bitter about being proven wrong.


To prove everyone wrong McDermott needs to go elsewhere and achieve success that way nobody can argue his abilities - to me all he has proved he was the right person in the right place at the right time!!

It could be argued he actually regressed London
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:35 am
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3051
Location: location, location
Whilst I agree in the main with what you are saying Mark.
I still think that this squad especially in the halves is not good enough to win a GF whoever the coach is.
McGuire like last year is no longer good enough, Burrow is ok as long as we have a decent 6 like a Luke Gale type of player.
Sutcliffe for me is not a 6 and Lilley whilst I have hopes for cannot do it alone see Burrow for the same comparisson.
The forwards are lightweight and Briscoe, Hall and Watkins have gone backwards.
Now I am sure a good coach could sort the backs out but the depth for me in this squad is not there even with a decent coach imo.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:40 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 670
chapylad wrote:
Whilst I agree in the main with what you are saying Mark.
I still think that this squad especially in the halves is not good enough to win a GF whoever the coach is.
McGuire like last year is no longer good enough, Burrow is ok as long as we have a decent 6 like a Luke Gale type of player.
Sutcliffe for me is not a 6 and Lilley whilst I have hopes for cannot do it alone see Burrow for the same comparisson.
The forwards are lightweight and Briscoe, Hall and Watkins have gone backwards.
Now I am sure a good coach could sort the backs out but the depth for me in this squad is not there even with a decent coach imo.

We're definately on the same page mate wrt winning a GF but imo the squad is good enough to be competing better than it has for the last 14mths.
We clearly have no contingency plans or versatility to adapt during games which imo should be a given.
Only once we see the best of what we have collectively would a Coach get a better idea of what we need to bring in we all have our own ideas of course but that could change under a new regime.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:27 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14728
Sal Paradise wrote:
To prove everyone wrong McDermott needs to go elsewhere and achieve success that way nobody can argue his abilities - to me all he has proved he was the right person in the right place at the right time!!

It could be argued he actually regressed London


Absolutely. I said after his first year here that he would take this club backwards, and he has. Of course certain posters like to post their own version of that, but good luck to them. The trophies are not an indication of otherwise, as we were already winning and in a dominant period. He is a lucky individual to have been the coach of that team, as he got to share in the success which could so easily have been someone else. He has clearly took us backwards, yet his three predecessors did the oppossite, and that is the difference where the views come in.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:31 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3089
I remember many on here claiming Tony Smith's success was all down to his assistant, Brian McDermott.
Just wish I could remember who those posters were.

Anyone?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:33 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3089
Trophies are not an indication of success.

Belter!

Belter!
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Previous

c}