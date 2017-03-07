Whilst I agree in the main with what you are saying Mark.

I still think that this squad especially in the halves is not good enough to win a GF whoever the coach is.

McGuire like last year is no longer good enough, Burrow is ok as long as we have a decent 6 like a Luke Gale type of player.

Sutcliffe for me is not a 6 and Lilley whilst I have hopes for cannot do it alone see Burrow for the same comparisson.

The forwards are lightweight and Briscoe, Hall and Watkins have gone backwards.

Now I am sure a good coach could sort the backs out but the depth for me in this squad is not there even with a decent coach imo.