I agree re the bitterness, and also the almost complete unwillingness to admit that BM's record as coach might - shock, horror - be partly down to him. Mind you, I never understood the determination some have to suggest that 2003 era Daryl Powell was some kind of uber coach and Tony Smith just inherited his legacy.



Sadly I think BM will leave under a horrendous cloud and will struggle for years to get any credit from a lot of fans. However, in part that's down to him - he deserves more praise for what we won under his tenure, but equally must be held accountable for the shambles fo the last year or so.