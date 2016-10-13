WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

 
Post a reply

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Thu Oct 13, 2016 11:45 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14947
Location: On the road
FlexWheeler wrote:
Why would Watkins go to wire?

He likes to win his grand finals.


You answered your own question - where is that more likely to happen?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Thu Oct 13, 2016 12:02 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3520
Sal Paradise wrote:
You answered your own question - where is that more likely to happen?


Leeds.

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Thu Oct 13, 2016 3:37 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5243
Sal Paradise wrote:
You answered your own question - where is that more likely to happen?

Old Trafford?
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: For the love of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:26 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2276
Location: Going straight
Pretty please Brian.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

shithead

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:30 am
shithead Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri May 27, 2016 9:55 pm
Posts: 13
It's back
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], blakeysrobin, Budgiezilla, Clearwing, Creedy Bull, D4mo78, Daftie, ducknumber1, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Geoff, GeoffRoebuck, goodways sore chops, Gotcha, Him, Itchy Arsenal, Jamie101, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, leedsbarmyarmy, LeedsLurch, mumbyisgod, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Odem, REDRUM, RHINO-MARK, rhinos12497, rlgear, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Saint Simon, Sal Paradise, Sam Buca II, Seth, settle rhino, shithead, silentfacedpriest, Simeon Stylites, simon_tem, The Eagle, The Publican, ThePrinter, Wardy67, WF Rhino, whitters, xparksider and 740 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,528,3652,13375,8084,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNE
TV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTS
TV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
v
TOULOUSE  














c}