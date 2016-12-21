thebloodbath wrote:
I'm not looking at 'what if's'. I'm looking at what happened.
Mullally was pointless. We made an external appointment which was unnecessary. What we already had, in the shape of Baldwinson was good enough for that role.
What has Mullally brought to the table? Another big lad without much quality. He came with no hype and he'll leave with no hype. But the prospect of Baldwisnon excites, let's see what he can do.
Achurch milked out 4 years. These are the obvious wrongs we need to right moving forward.
In this case looking at the what ifs rather than what happened is actually really relevant because Leeds didn't sign Mullally at the end of 2016, they didn't sign him at the end of 2015.....they signed him very early in 2015 (around April iirc even before we had Galloway). They don't know yet at that point how Baldwindon will do with his full year at Fev, they don't know if our props will stay injury free the following season, so they had to make a decision there and then when he was available.
People keep going on about Baldwinson like he's the Messiah. He's a lad that's done ok at a Championship club but doesn't exactly have other SL banging down our door to take him. Why didn't Peacock go for him over Mulhern at HKR?
Mullally jury's still out, as with several others we've only seen him in a struggling team, if Leeds get going this year it will be much better to judge what he can bring, might not be much, might do better than thought.