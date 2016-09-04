Thought I would post here as well as the supporters association thread.

Head coach Rick Stone will be the guest speaker at the HGSA on Tuesday the 6th, so if anyone has any questions they would like to put to him, or just to hear what he has to say, then feel free to come along to Turnbridge WMC, entry is free for HGSA members but only £1 for non members,annual membership is also available at only £5.

Should be an interesting night so we hope to see as many people as possible.

7:30 start so anyone wishing to come along please get there in good time.