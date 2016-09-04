WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Supporters Association Latest

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Supporters Association Latest

 
Post a reply

Re: Supporters Association Latest

Post Sun Sep 04, 2016 8:56 pm
meast User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 04, 2002 8:09 pm
Posts: 15303
Location: huddersfudlia
Thought I would post here as well as the supporters association thread.
Head coach Rick Stone will be the guest speaker at the HGSA on Tuesday the 6th, so if anyone has any questions they would like to put to him, or just to hear what he has to say, then feel free to come along to Turnbridge WMC, entry is free for HGSA members but only £1 for non members,annual membership is also available at only £5.
Should be an interesting night so we hope to see as many people as possible.
7:30 start so anyone wishing to come along please get there in good time.
Image


the Claret And Gold Machine is ready to roll

sunday September 1st 2013, when a dream became a reality!!

Re: Supporters Association Latest

Post Wed Oct 12, 2016 6:40 pm
meast User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 04, 2002 8:09 pm
Posts: 15303
Location: huddersfudlia
Image

Less than 2 months until the HGSA's annual reindeer race night and tickets are now available at £5 each!, we also require sponsorships and prize donations, if anyone is or knows anyone who is willing to help out then please get in touch, all donations, ticket sales and sponsors are very much welcomed, and if anyone can promote the event by sharing and maybe putting up posters of flyers at workplaces, clubs etc, and come along and have a good night and help raise money for junior development. please also feel free to share this, thanks!
Image


the Claret And Gold Machine is ready to roll

sunday September 1st 2013, when a dream became a reality!!

Re: Supporters Association Latest

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:40 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14452
Location: Overlooking the Canal
A change to our January meeting - Jenna Brough cannot make it now so our speaker on the 3rd will be Jerry McGillvary.

7.30 @ Turnbridge wmc
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Supporters Association Latest

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:55 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14452
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Please take a few moments to fill out our questionnaire - Thanks

Here
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Supporters Association Latest

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:35 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14452
Location: Overlooking the Canal
The next date for your diary is Tuesday 7th February where we will be joined by former Giants MD and current Chief Operating Officer for the Rugby Football League - Ralph Rimmer,

All welcome, Turnbridge WMC 7.30pm
Free for members,non members £1

For more information on the Supporters Association visit our website www.giantssupporters.co.uk
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Supporters Association Latest

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:37 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14452
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Our next guest will be former Giants MD and current RFL operating officer, Ralph Rimmer.

Tuesday 7th Feb, Turnbridge WMC, 7.30pm
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Supporters Association Latest

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:17 pm
meast User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 04, 2002 8:09 pm
Posts: 15303
Location: huddersfudlia
25th anniversary of the 3rd division title win,shirts now available to buy through the supporters association!

http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk/Shop/1992_Shirt.html
Image


the Claret And Gold Machine is ready to roll

sunday September 1st 2013, when a dream became a reality!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Danril, Frankiefartown, Jo Jumbuck, jools, Run leroy , run !, the stella kid and 83 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,8471,59375,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 0 4 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
0-4
HULL FC
 < 
 > 
...Sneyd penalty
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
0-6
OLDHAM  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
4-8
ROCHDALE  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
6-0
HALIFAX  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
0-2
SWINTON  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
6-6
HULL KR  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 17:30
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  