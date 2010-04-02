The Hollywood Frasier wrote:

4th that said i personally dont think we will even make 6th.



The similarities to last season are alarming as it seems yet again we have been 'found out' by oppositions due to the way we play to the same structures week in week out and never deviate from it. In tomorrows game all we will keep seeing in Rovers 20 is a left shift with Long having to option of hitting Manu/Hame flat or go back door to Tansey on a wedge. I'll be stunned if we dont see that structure at least 8 times in the game on tackle 3.