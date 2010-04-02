WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - AGAR SIGNS NEW DEAL AT HULL FC

Re: AGAR SIGNS NEW DEAL AT HULL FC

Post Fri Apr 02, 2010 6:12 pm
djlard User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 11:01 am
Posts: 676
New deal

NEW START
BRING IT ON

MIGHTY FC ON A MISSION FROM GOD

Re: AGAR SIGNS NEW DEAL AT HULL FC

Post Sat Apr 03, 2010 8:53 am
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2004 1:25 pm
Posts: 29160
Location: Hull
djlard wrote:
New deal

NEW START
BRING IT ON

MIGHTY FC ON A MISSION FROM GOD


:lol:

Re: AGAR SIGNS NEW DEAL AT HULL FC

Post Sat Apr 03, 2010 11:45 am
Hutchie User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 02, 2003 4:11 pm
Posts: 43374
Location: rlfans flying wing man
The Hollywood Frasier wrote:
4th that said i personally dont think we will even make 6th.

The similarities to last season are alarming as it seems yet again we have been 'found out' by oppositions due to the way we play to the same structures week in week out and never deviate from it. In tomorrows game all we will keep seeing in Rovers 20 is a left shift with Long having to option of hitting Manu/Hame flat or go back door to Tansey on a wedge. I'll be stunned if we dont see that structure at least 8 times in the game on tackle 3.


Shame rovers didnt read this thread :BOW: :mrgreen:

Re: AGAR SIGNS NEW DEAL AT HULL FC

Post Sat Apr 03, 2010 2:42 pm
Staffs FC User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 12, 2005 2:09 pm
Posts: 13095
Location: East Staffordshire
Hutchie wrote:
Shame rovers didnt read this thread :BOW: :mrgreen:



In fairness we only saw it once :lol:
"To play your best football you need players with enthusiasm and drive and energy." - Peter Sterling

Adam Pearson said not wrote:
I know there are two franchises and two clubs (in Hull) and that will remain forever more

Re: AGAR SIGNS NEW DEAL AT HULL FC

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:40 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24395
Location: West Yorkshire
7 years ago today. What an April Fool that was :lol:
Image
