WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Former players

Re: Former players
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:28 pm
Posted by weighman on Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:28 pm
weighman
Only just announced officially any way good luck Mitch !
Re: Former players
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:43 am
Posted by weighman on Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:43 am
weighman
George Milton signed a 2 year deal with Bradford .
Re: Former players
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:52 am
Posted by Wanderer on Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:52 am
Wanderer
Brad Foster has joined Gary Thornton at Hunslet.
Re: Former players
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:28 pm
Posted by Wanderer on Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:28 pm
Wanderer
Paul Cooke set to return to Doncaster Knights after leaving Leigh Centurions.
Re: Former players
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:32 pm
Posted by Wanderer on Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:32 pm
Wanderer
Matt Nicholson has signed a further 12 month contract with Hunslet.
Re: Former players
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:50 pm
Posted by Wanderer on Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:50 pm
Wanderer
Danny Nicklas has extended his contract at Newcastle Thunder by a further 12 months.
