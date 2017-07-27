WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Former players

Re: Former players
Post Thu Jul 27, 2017 8:30 pm
weighman




Mitch Clarke back at HKR , played 1 game for York . o/t that is what I do not like about d-r much prefer loans .
Re: Former players
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:08 pm
weighman




Matt Carbutt to retire at the end of the season .
Re: Former players
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:44 pm
Double Movement






weighman wrote:
Matt Carbutt to retire at the end of the season .

Matt Carbutt's contributed a lot to the game at this level over the years including the spells he's had with us.

I wonder if he'll stayed involved at a coaching level somewhere.
Re: Former players
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 2:48 pm
weighman




Retired to concentrate on his head teacher duties .
Re: Former players
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:02 am
weighman




Ben Cockayne signs for York for 2018.
Re: Former players
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:12 am
DonnyPlumber





Would have loved to have seen him back in blue and gold again
Re: Former players
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:24 am
Double Movement






He was a feisty player who always gave his best. Seems like he's gone to York due to their links with Hull KR as he's combining a role of playing for York and working at KR.
Re: Former players
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:01 am
weighman




I am sure Singe converted him from a half back to a full back / winger. Was a bit nippy in his early days around the ruck area.
Sure he has / had a business in the Normanton area.
Re: Former players
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:54 am
Wanderer






Mitch Clark joins Castleford for 2018.
